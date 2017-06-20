KH logo 2016

Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of management consulting services, and enterprise performance management and decision support software, will present two sessions at the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Annual National Institute (HFMA ANI), June 25-28 in Orlando, Fla. The presenters will share innovative strategies that healthcare providers can leverage to optimize their organizational performance given the significant transformation taking place in the healthcare industry.

In a session titled “Improve Clinical and Financial Performance with Benchmarking and Analytics,” Jennie Dulac, RN, Vice President of Clinical Solutions at Kaufman Hall, will discuss data and analytics as underpinning an organization’s ability to achieve high-value care, defined as person-centric care with improved quality and outcomes at lower costs. Co-presenters Richard Need, M.D., Medical Director of Evidence-Based Medicine with Franciscan Health, and David Kim, Director of Strategic and Decision Support with Franciscan Alliance, will discuss their organization’s experience with leveraging benchmarking and analytics to model the financial impact of clinical change and clinical outcomes, and to address unwarranted clinical variation. This session will take place on Monday, June 26 at 7:00 a.m.

In the session “Developing Creative Affiliations,” Anu Singh, Managing Director at Kaufman Hall, will present case examples of how provider organizations are using innovative partnerships to help establish a new value proposition for the changing environment. As the basis for competition shifts toward delivering value and meeting new consumer expectations, organizations are using creative affiliations to enhance specific capabilities. Singh will show the different forms these affiliations can take under various circumstances. This session will take place on Tuesday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m.

“The healthcare industry is undergoing significant transformation, so it is more important than ever for provider organizations to seek innovative ways to improve organizational performance,” said Singh. “I’m excited for the opportunity to share insights and best practices for how healthcare leaders can strengthen their own organizations by looking to outside partners.”

Kaufman Hall Experts Available Onsite (Booth #801)

Kaufman Hall will have 15 experts in attendance at the conference to discuss a wide range of topics, including: Strategic Planning, Cost Management, Capital Planning, Clinical Performance, Contracting, and more. Attendees are invited to connect with Kaufman Hall experts to discuss the latest trends and challenges, and review consulting services and software solutions available from Kaufman Hall. Attendees can drop by the Kaufman Hall booth, or schedule a private discussion or software demonstration by emailing info(at)kaufmanhall(dot)com.

