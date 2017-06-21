Goodspeed Musicals Joins PatronManager Roster

We are thrilled to adopt PatronManager, which for the first-time allows us to fully integrate our operation and provide us new insights to vastly expand customer service and engagement.

Patron Technology founder and CEO Eugene Carr announced today that Goodspeed Musicals has joined its roster of arts and culture organizations in the United States and Canada using PatronManager, the integrated ticketing, fundraising, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system built on the Salesforce© platform.

Goodspeed Musicals, whose venues include The Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT and The Terris Theatre in nearby Chester, is one of the nation’s most renowned regional theatres, and birthplace of some of the world's most famous musicals, including Annie, Man of La Mancha and Shenandoah. PatronManager’s innovative technology will bring Goodspeed’s ticketing, fundraising, and marketing together in one CRM platform.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Goodspeed Musicals and to help forward their mission to produce and preserve American musical theatre,” said Carr. “With PatronManager, Goodspeed will be able to sell more tickets, target their marketing and fundraising efforts more effectively, provide more personalized patron service at the box office and beyond, and make their organization more efficient.”

“With over 120,000 people attending our shows and thousands more donating each year, Goodspeed Musicals had been limited in our ability to gain insight into our audience,” reports Michael Gennaro, Executive Director of Goodspeed Musicals. “We are thrilled to adopt PatronManager, which for the first-time allows us to fully integrate our operation and provide us new insights to vastly expand customer service and engagement.”

Goodspeed Musicals joins over 650 arts and cultural organizations in adopting PatronManager including American Shakespeare Center, the Interlochen Arts Academy, and the Des Moines Community Playhouse.

ABOUT PATRON TECHNOLOGY: Patron Technology’s mission is to revolutionize the arts & entertainment industry by helping customers build stronger and more profitable relationships with their patrons. PatronManager, Patron Technology’s CRM system, combines box office ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and staff collaboration, built entirely on the cloud-based Salesforce© platform. Since launching in 2010, PatronManager has been the fastest growing platform for arts & culture organizations in the U.S. Over 650 organizations use PatronManager, primarily symphony orchestras, theatres, opera companies, dance companies, university performing arts centers, and museums.

Patron Technology was founded by Eugene Carr, a multi-faceted innovator and professionally trained cellist who served as Executive Director of New York City’s American Symphony Orchestra and then started CultureFinder.com, the first to bring cultural event listings and online ticketing to AOL in the 1990’s. Mr. Carr founded Patron Technology in 2001 with Ross Kudwitt, and the company quickly became the leader in e-marketing technology for arts non-profits with its first product, PatronMail.

ABOUT GOODSPEED MUSICALS: Under the leadership of Executive Director Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the preservation, development, and advancement of musical theatre and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards (for outstanding achievement). Goodspeed produces three musicals each season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT, and additional productions at The Terris Theatre in Chester, CT, which was opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals, official audio sponsor Sennheiser and official auto sponsor Hoffman Audi. Goodspeed is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts.