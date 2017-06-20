Expectful, an evidence-based guided meditation app for women that are trying to conceive, pregnant, and new moms, today announced the public launch of its mobile and web platform. Every meditation in Expectful’s library has been customized to guide women and their partners through preconception, each trimester of pregnancy, and motherhood, and is available in 10 and 20-minute formats.

Backed by leading obstetric and psychological researchers, each Expectful meditation has been carefully crafted by a team of meditation experts, hypnotherapists, and sound engineers, along with feedback from Expectful’s early beta users.

As part of the launch, Expectful revealed several new product offerings, including:



An iOS mobile app to complement the web-based version and allow women to access Expectful anytime, anywhere

Guided fertility meditations for women trying to conceive

Guided pregnancy meditations to help women prepare for birth and delivery

The addition of the “3-for-1” program: for every subscription purchased, Expectful offers one to someone in need. They call it 3-for-1 because a woman’s meditation practice will benefit three other people: her baby (current or future), another woman, and that woman’s baby.

“As an unmarried man with no children, I might seem like an unlikely founder for an app that supports women through every phase of their reproductive journey,” says Mark Krassner, Expectful’s founder, and CEO. “But after discovering the life-changing benefits of meditation, I thought a lot about my mom who struggled with anxiety and depression during my childhood and how a meditation practice may have been an agent of change in her life. After finding research that shows mediation’s ability to positively impact fertility, pregnancy, and motherhood, I started Expectful as a tribute to her. Surrounded by a team of strong women at Expectful today, we are proud to introduce the power of this simple, easy, and accessible tool that has the potential to profoundly change the lives of expectant moms and the next generation.”

Research shows the benefits of meditation at each stage of pregnancy include reduction of stress-related risk factors, reduced risk of preterm birth, enhanced immunity, improved baby outcomes, reduced pain during labor and a greater connection with partner and baby. When trying to conceive, meditation can enhance fertility and balance hormones, and during early motherhood, it can reduce the risk of postpartum depression and boost emotional regulation. Expectful has built a robust resource library for the science substantiating the benefits of meditation, which can be found at http://www.expectful.com/science.

“This is the part of modern prenatal care that has been missing for decades,” says Keith Eddleman, Director of Obstetrics at Mount Sinai Medical Center. “Doctors, as a rule, do not discuss these important concepts and exercises with their patients simply because they weren’t taught them. Expectful.com does the work for them and they do it backed by data to justify their recommendations.”

Expectful’s resources include experts from a variety of fields, including: Emily Fletcher, a meditation expert and teacher; Dr. Sona Dimidijan, a leading researcher on pregnancy and meditation; Dr. Catherine Monk, a professor in the departments of Psychiatry, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Director of Research at the Women’s Program at Columbia University Medical Center; and Anna Gannon, one of the app’s first successful beta users who was so profoundly impacted by the positive impact Expectful had on her pregnancy that she joined the team to help bring these benefits to more women.

“Expectful's meditations didn't just transform my pregnancy, they transformed my life,” says Anna Gannon, Expectful’s Community Lead. “After going through a rough patch during my third trimester, I joined Expectful's beta as a way to handle my stress and anxiety. Although I was skeptical about meditation, I committed to doing it for 30 days and couldn't believe when in the first few days I saw dramatic shifts in my state of mind. I was happier, calmer and felt a deeper connection to my baby. Expectful's meditations went on to carry me through giving birth and into new motherhood."

To learn more about Expectful and their mission to make meditation as common as prenatal vitamins visit their website at http://www.expectful.com or download the app.

