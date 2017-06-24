Genes Advice Offers Breakthrough Genetic Testing for Medications

Genes Advice logo Genes Advice takes the guesswork out of prescribing medications with a simple cheek swab.

Genes Advice, a new company based in Tampa, Fla., is now offering genetic testing for medications in select Florida and Texas doctors' offices and clinics. This breakthrough testing is part of the growing field of pharmacogenomics.

This new application of genetic testing recognizes the role genes play in determining an individual's tolerance of and reaction to active ingredients in pharmaceutical drugs. Some patients might need half a standard dosage, for example, while others will experience serious side effects. This type of testing is especially important for children and the elderly.

"With the increase in drug advertising aimed at patients, it's more important than ever to be informed and take precautions," said Rodolfo Gari, Genes Advice founder. "Neither the doctor nor patient can always predict how an individual's body will react to a new drug. Genes Advice takes the guesswork out of prescribing medications with a simple cheek swab."

With about 300 new drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) between 1993 and 2016, there are many options on the market. Finding the right medication can be a drawn-out process of trial and error for the patient and the provider. As a result, complications are becoming alarmingly common. In 2015, the FDA received nearly 1.3 million reports of drug interactions, a rate that more than doubled in six years. Deaths from severe allergic reactions are also on the rise.

Using a cheek swab kit from the comfort of home, a Genes Advice provider can identify how a patient's body will process certain drugs, which types of medications will be processed most effectively, and which ones are likely to cause adverse reactions.

Genes Advice is a simple, affordable genetic test for medications. Pharmacogenomics can help patients determine what dosages of certain drugs are right for them and which ones to avoid. It can also decrease liability for the prescribing provider.

For more information, go to GenesAdvice.com or call (888) 70-GENES