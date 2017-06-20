EPS Instruction and Intervention, a division of School Specialty, Inc. (OTCQB: SCOO) (“School Specialty,” “SSI” or “the Company”), today announced that its strategic partner, Listenwise, an award-winning listening skills company that harnesses the power of listening to advance literacy and learning in all students, is a finalist in the 2017 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards in the Best Source for Reference or Education Resources category. This prestigious annual awards program highlights achievement across the industry and honors the best education technology, business software and digital content.

“It is an incredible honor for Listenwise to receive this recognition,” said Bodie Marx, senior vice president of curriculum. “CODiE finalists represent the best-of-the best in education technology and we are extremely proud that the educator judges felt Listenwise deserved this honor.”

Since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized thousands of software, information and education technology companies for achieving excellence. The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program in the content, information, education, and software technology industries, honoring a product’s innovation, vision and overall industry impact.

EPS added Listenwise Premium to its portfolio earlier this year to its lineup of classroom literacy and intervention resources, pairing high-quality curriculum-aligned listening content with learning tools and listening comprehension assessments that prepare students for state and national listening standards and assessments. Listenwise also provides robust literacy supports to make academic language accessible for English Learners and lower performing readers. Interactive transcripts, tiered vocabulary and reduced speed audio improve comprehension and expand vocabulary, which will help advance intermediate and advanced English Learners’ reading and listening skills.

The 2017 CODiE Award winners will be announced on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium in San Francisco.

For more information on EPS and Listenwise, visit the EPS website.

About EPS Instruction and Intervention

EPS provides targeted instruction and intervention solutions to support, supplement, and enhance the diverse educational needs of K-12 teachers and students. For more information on EPS and its proven programs including Wordly Wise 3000®, S.P.I.R.E.®, iSPIRETM, and Explode The Code® , visit http://epsbooks.com

About School Specialty, Inc.

School Specialty is a leading distributor of innovative and proprietary products, programs and services to the education marketplace. The Company designs, develops, and provides educators with the latest and very best school supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources. Working in collaboration with educators, School Specialty reaches beyond the scope of textbooks to help teachers, guidance counselors and school administrators ensure that every student reaches his or her full potential. Through its SSI Guardian subsidiary, the Company is also committed to school, healthcare and corporate workplace safety by offering the highest quality curriculum, training and safety and security products. Finally, through its SOAR Life Products brand, the Company offers thousands of products that sharpen cognitive skills and build physical and mental strength in fun and creative ways. From childhood through adulthood, they help individuals live life to the fullest – engaged, happy and well. SOAR Life Products is a customized offering for hospitals, long-term care, therapeutic facilities, home care, surgery centers, day care centers, physician offices, and clinics. For more information about School Specialty, visit http://www.schoolspecialty.com.

About Listenwise

Listenwise is an award-winning listening comprehension platform. It harnesses the power of listening to advance literacy and learning in all students. Its collection of podcasts and public radio keeps teaching connected to the real world and builds student listening skills at the same time. The curriculum aligned podcasts are paired with learning tools and listening comprehension assessments to transform them into rigorous academic content. Students are motivated by the interesting real world stories, and Listenwise provides the literacy supports and differentiated instruction necessary for diverse classrooms including ELLs and reluctant readers. Find more information at: epsbooks.com/listenwise