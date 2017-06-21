3GC Group, the leading consulting firm, value added reseller, and full-scale managed service provider, today announced that it has been selected by Bunim-Murray Productions, leading production house, to redesign, implement a full converged network infrastructure solutions, and project manage with various vendors.

Since 1987, television networks and viewers have looked to Bunim-Murray Productions for groundbreaking, unprecedented and unforgettable reality entertainment. Whether documenting the lives and loves of the MTV generation or writing scripted dramas grounded in relatable life experiences, BMP is continually expanding its innovative body of work across primetime, syndicated and cable television, feature films, documentary films, digital and social media platforms. Since 2006, BMP Digital has been focused on developing new content and adapting existing programming for multiple platforms. The company joined Banijay Group in 2010.

3GC Group provided a complete redesigned converged network infrastructure solution for Bunim-Murray Productions while consolidating three different building sites into one. With over 300 editing bays, BMP is one of the largest post production operations in the world. The ferocious growth of BMP matching the demands for reality TV outpaced the company’s facilities and IT infrastructure. For production companies, the infrastructure is crucial for post production which is a complex balanced mix of construction, editing equipment and IT infrastructure. With the network physically split between the post production team and the rest of the operations, BMP needed a new network design that was simple for their reduced IT team could manage but secure enough to protect their invaluable reality TV content. 3GC redesigned the 2 separate networks and collapsed their 2 core switch infrastructure into 1 using Arista high throughput 20 Tbps core switches and Juniper edge switches, utilizing Palo Alto Network firewalls to protect their perimeter. Giving their high load Post Production infrastructure Arista switches with 20 Tbps core switching capacity, 160 Gbps uplink from the Access layer switching and 10 GigE to the workstations. The operations network utilized a Juniper core and edge switches, Ruckus Wireless, ShoreTel UC and Palo Alto firewalls to protect their perimeter.

“The high tech campus build out in Glendale was an incredibly complex project as we had to move and integrate numerous interdependent technologies. 3GC’s team partnered with my in-house team to build out detailed plans to stamp out project and technical risk,” exclaims Gabe Cortina, VP of Technology Bunim-Murray Productions. “They executed flawlessly. Because of the interdependent technologies, 3GC needed to perform with high levels of collaboration between the various vendors – and they did in a very professional manner with no finger pointing! Their engineers, being cross-trained in multiple disciplines, delivered with a third of the cost of the typical solution provider.”

“We at 3GC Group pride ourselves in our multi-disciplined engineering as the success of any customized project from SMBs to Enterprise businesses. With our E-cubed practices, we were able to efficiently deliver the best network infrastructure solutions for Bunim-Murray,” said Henry Park, CEO of 3GC Group. “It was an absolute delight for us to accommodate Bunim-Murray so that they productivity level increased while maintaining the security and complex nature of the project.”

About 3GC Group

3GC Group is a consulting firm, value added reseller, and full-scale managed service provider for enterprise organizations locally and globally across a broad range of network infrastructure technologies. 3GC Group provides system solution design with our E-Cubed philosophy, implementation, integration, management services including monitoring, and staff augmentation for a complete end to end turnkey solution. 3GC Group is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with a global presence and expertise in Network Infrastructure, Unified Communications, Hyper-converged networking, Physical security and Cyber-security. For more information, visit http://www.3gcgroup.com