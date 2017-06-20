Academy Instructors teaching how to work behind home plate We believe it is important to provide students who are training to become professional umpires with the technology resources to review their work behind the plate and on plays at the bases while at the Academy.

The Minor League Baseball Umpire Training Academy today announced video technology enhancements for the 2018 session, taking place Jan. 7-Feb. 4, 2018, in Vero Beach, Florida.

The Academy is the first umpire training and development program to utilize high-definition and 4K video for review and analysis by students while on the campus of Historic Dodgertown.

The enhancements will be provided at no additional cost to attendees of the Academy and each student receives an individual cloud-based video locker that stores his or her videos throughout the umpire school course.

“We believe it is important to provide students who are training to become professional umpires with the technology resources to review their work behind the plate and on plays at the bases while at the Academy,” said Minor League Baseball Director of Umpire Development Dusty Dellinger. “For most, this will be their first exposure to the video technologies used in professional baseball and will certainly aid in their development as an umpire.”

Students will be able to review video of their daily work at the Academy, slowing videos to 120 frames per second, using a tablet, mobile app or desktop PC in the Academy’s on-site technology lab.

About the Minor League Baseball Umpire Training Academy

The MiLB Umpire Training Academy is the only professional umpire school operated by Minor League Baseball and is a natural extension of our efforts to expand and enhance umpire training at all levels. The Academy operates in the first four weeks of January every year in Vero Beach, Florida and is required training for individuals with desire to become professional umpires. Since 1998, 64 umpires evaluated and developed by Academy instructors have been hired full time by Major League Baseball. For more information, please call 877-799-UMPS (8677) or visit http://www.milbumpireacademy.com/.