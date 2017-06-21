The HOMER International Microgrid Conference is the only event of its kind focused on bringing together global, not just domestic, leaders and influencers in the renewable energy community.

HOMER Energy, developer of the industry-leading HOMER® Pro software for modeling hybrid renewable energy systems, and the global leader in microgrid decision analysis and design optimization, announces that it is accepting registration for its Fifth Annual International Microgrid Conference, to be held in Denver, Colorado, September 18-20, 2017. A Call for Speakers is also open until June 30.

The HOMER International Microgrid Conference is the only event of its kind focused on bringing together global, not just domestic, leaders and influencers in the renewable energy community. Both an educational and networking event, the conference allows attendees to connect with others in their industry to discuss projects and collaborative opportunities. 2017 presentation topics include The Current Microgrid Market State, Microgrid Finance, Grid Connected Case Studies, a HOMER User Group Forum, and more.

Karl Rabago, Executive Director of the Pace Energy and Climate Center, at the Pace University School of Law in White Plains, New York will give a keynote on Microgrids and Reforming our Energy Vision, a New York perspective; Cathy Zoi, former CEO of Sun Edison’s Frontier Power and co-founder and President of Odyssey Energy Solutions, a new business helping to bring distributed, renewable electricity to communities and businesses in emerging economies, will also give a keynote address. HOMER Energy CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Peter Lilienthal, Ph.D., will address participants on Microgrid Lessons from the Global Market.

“Beginning with our first conference in Mexico in 2013, the HOMER International Microgrid Conference has been the only event focused on experience over theory,” says HOMER CEO and co-founder Dr. Peter Lilienthal. “Additionally, our conference is special because of its strong international attendance, and because it brings together both the financial and technical aspects of microgrids. For this year’s event, we are looking forward to offering even more training for users of HOMER Pro, and are happy to be bringing it home to our own state - Colorado, USA.”

“I enjoyed the spirit of the HOMER conference where participants can openly share and discuss their experiences of developing, building, and operating microgrids” says Juergen Zimmermann, ABB Australia’s Technology and Business Development Manager for Microgrids. “It’s more than just another commercially organized event.”

Attendees and speakers from 28 countries have attended previous HOMER International Microgrid Conferences, sharing their experiences with implementing microgrids in developed and developing countries, remote and grid-connected systems, and applications with different reliability and resilience requirements. Limited sponsorship packages for the conference are still available. Full details about the event are available at the conference website, http://www.microgridconference.com

About HOMER Energy

Founded in 2009 by Peter Lilienthal, Ph.D., and Marilyn Walker, Ph.D., Boulder, Colo.-based HOMER Energy is the exclusive developer and distributor of HOMER Pro software, originally developed at the US Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). HOMER Pro has grown to be the global standard for microgrid decision analysis and feasibility studies. HOMER Energy are the microgrid modeling experts, providing software, training, and consulting services that identify how to build and navigate the complexities of cost effective and reliable microgrids that combine traditionally generated and renewable power, storage, and load management. Its mission statement, “Clean Power Everywhere,” embodies HOMER Energy’s goal to be the foremost provider of solutions for clean, affordable energy in all corners of the world, for everyone.