NowSecure Appoints Alan Snyder as Chief Executive Officer

NowSecure, a leader in mobile app security testing, announced today that Alan Snyder has joined the company as CEO.

NowSecure grew more than 100 percent last year and has several new products ready for launch in 2017. Snyder will accelerate the growth and scaling of the business as it continues to help enterprises assure the security of their mobile apps and workforces.

“I’m thrilled to join a company that enables enterprises to rapidly test and secure mobile apps,” Snyder said. “The NowSecure software is unique because it tests custom and third-party mobile apps with options for fully automated or analyst-driven products. NowSecure makes it possible for the enterprise to have both mobile app security and rapid development cycles.”

Snyder brings deep mobile security expertise resulting from more than 10 years in leadership roles at companies in the enterprise mobility space. He was previously CEO of BoxTone, an enterprise mobility management platform, which was acquired by secure mobility solution provider Good Technology. At Good Technology, he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development until it was acquired by BlackBerry.

NowSecure Founder and Board Member Andrew Hoog will continue with the company and focus his energy on product innovation, sales enablement and business strategy.

“Every single enterprise needs help securing the apps they provide to their customers and staff, which creates an enormous market opportunity,” Hoog said. “I have the utmost confidence in Alan’s ability to build upon the early successes of NowSecure and quicken our already rapid growth.”

The speed and accuracy of NowSecure technology solves the challenges enterprises face in managing mobile risk born of the proliferation of mobile apps, ever-accelerating deployment frequencies and increasingly mobile workforces. It’s challenging to find and retain qualified mobile security talent; NowSecure software significantly increases the productivity of enterprise security staff allowing them to stay ahead of the swift pace of mobility.

