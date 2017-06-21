A great opportunity for both players and coaches.

Utah Youth Soccer (UYSA) has announced SoccerTech as their new coaching and player development resource partner.

SoccerTech is a unique online platform that provides coaches, players, and parents with a better way to run soccer practices and develop player skills. With SoccerTech, coaches and players are given access to video examples of proven soccer drills, pre-made practice sessions and individual training tools. The streamlined, easy-to-follow system is designed to take the guesswork out of training, allowing coaches of all experience levels to easily plan practices and focus on player development and giving players the tools to build their skills in individual and team environments.

Through the new partnership, UYSA members will have discounted access to SoccerTech’s premier soccer development resources, which have been used by players in MLS, NASL, NCAA Division I and at various youth levels. Members will be able to purchase an annual license to SoccerTech’s Coaches Portal or Players Portal for only $25 (reg. $45).

In a joint statement, UYSA Director of Coaching Eric Landon said, “I think SoccerTech is a great opportunity for both players and coaches. It allows an avenue for players to receive training on their own and continue to improve. The coaching side of the program is tremendous as well, SoccerTech provides the opportunity for our coaches to add to their own training sessions. The two sides working hand in hand are going to be fantastic for the players, coaches, and soccer in the state of Utah."

“We are excited to partner with UYSA to continue our mission of providing the best resources to youth soccer coaches and players.” said SoccerTech President Rob Karas.

More information on SoccerTech’s specific programs can be found at SoccerTech.com. Contact info@soccertech.com to learn more about group options for teams, clubs, and leagues.

ABOUT SOCCERTECH

SoccerTech's training materials have been used by players at all levels including MLS, NASL, NCAA Division 1, and K-12.

SoccerTech’s training materials have been used by players at all levels including MLS, NASL, NCAA Division 1, and K-12.

For more information, visit https://soccertech.com/ and http://www.utahyouthsoccer.net/.

