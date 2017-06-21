New Context, a Lean Security company that automates the orchestration, governance, and protection of the Industrial Internet, today announced it has named former CGI Technologies and Solutions executive Yvette Turner Stephens as Vice President of Sales and Professional Services.

“As New Context continues to grow, Yvette’s expertise in both sales and client management will help power our success,” said Daniel Riedel, CEO of New Context. “She has over 20 years of strategic leadership using information technology to improve business operations. We look forward to her contributions at New Context.”

Turner Stephens was with CGI for 19 years prior to joining New Context, where she was recognized for building high-performing, cross-functional teams in multi-national locations who deliver exceptional service to clients.

“I came to New Context to evolve the company’s sales process,” said Turner Stephens. “Adding structure and discipline to the existing practices will support the exponential growth of the company over the next several years. I look forward to making a difference here and being part of the team.”

Turner Stephens was a triple major at Syracuse University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Finance, Economics and Managerial Accounting. She received her Master’s of Public Policy from the University of Chicago where she studied Public Finance. She was also a Woodrow Wilson Fellow from Princeton University.

Turner Stephens is based in San Francisco and enjoys traveling with her family and serving others through her involvement with several community organizations in her hometown of Hayward. She serves as the Far West Regional Teen Advisor of Jack & Jill of America, Incorporated and a Board of Director member of OURTv.

About New Context

New Context delivers Lean Security™ through hands-on technical and management consulting. We are a team of experts with extensive backgrounds in information security and scalable, secure application development. Our tools and processes streamline development frameworks to ensure transparent and secure IT software development within DevOps processes. New Context is headquartered in San Francisco.

Web | http://www.newcontext.com/

Twitter | @newcontext

LinkedIn | New Context