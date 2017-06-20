Biologist Discovers Biomarker That Verifies Commitment in Men

Prototype Rendering

Biologist Dawn Maslar MS has found a biomarker that she claims verifies love and commitment in men. While researching her latest book, Men Chase, Women Choose: The Neuroscience of Meeting, Dating, Losing Your Mind, and Finding True Love, Maslar found research that showed that love has a physiological effect on men. ”The logical next step, in my estimation, was to scientifically track the evidence of commitment in men,” she said. She added, “Frankly, I was surprised to discover that I was the first to conduct such a test.”

In April 2017, Maslar along with a team of researchers at California based DCN Diagnostics, found the biomarker of love and commitment in men in the lab. “This was huge.” She noted. “This discovery of the biomarker will now allow us to create a test.” Maslar is currently working on a lateral flow assay test. The type of test used in instant pregnancy tests.

The instant test will use a man’s saliva and be able to show the woman that he is in love with that he is devoted and committed. “A man can use this test to reassure the woman he loves, or show the new woman in his life that he is serious,” she says. Dr. Terri Orbuch (PhD) research professor at University of Michigan, Institute for Social Research notes, “research finds that love definitely has a physiological and biochemical effect on the body. This innovative saliva test will be ground-breaking, because it will measure that effect and allow women to verify whether the man they love is indeed committed to the relationship.”

