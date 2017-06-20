Rentec Direct publishes a guide on landlord-tenant laws in Washington. This guide will provide the landlords and property managers of Washington with relevant information that may be confusing or difficult to find.

Rentec Direct, industry-leading software solution for property management, is excited to announce the release of Washington Rental Laws: A Landlord-Tenant Guide. The guide provides landlords, property managers and other real estate professionals with an in-depth summary of rental laws in the state of Washington.

The Official State Statutes and other reputable municipal resources were used to research and cite the guide. The educational guide includes seven sections covering security deposits, rental applications, rent, leases, landlord responsibilities, property maintenance and repairs, and legal disclosure requirements. Each section covers any laws and rules relevant to the topic specifically for the state of Washington.

“In addition to providing software solutions to the real estate industry, it is also our responsibility to serve as an educational resource,” explains Nathan Miller, president of Rentec Direct. “Our hope is that this guide will provide the landlords and property managers of Washington with relevant information that may otherwise be confusing and difficult to find.”

Rentec Direct has also released guides for the states of California, Georgia and Oregon, and plans to continue with additional states. To view the entire document, visit RentecDirect.com.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct offers industry leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry’s largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting, QuickBooks Sync and more.