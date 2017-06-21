New Video Offers Real Facts About Tummy Tuck Recovery

Dr. Hall-Findlay and Dr. MacLennan Abdominoplasty is a major surgery that involves an extensive recovery process to ensure the best possible results

Patients apprehensive about an upcoming abdominoplasty surgery now have a valuable resource available to them. Dr. Elizabeth Hall-Findlay from Banff Plastic Surgery has released an informative video to let patients know what they can expect from their tummy tuck recovery, giving them facts about the process and peace-of-mind in knowing what lies ahead.

“Banff Plastic Surgery gets Real about Tummy Tuck Recovery” offers a detailed view of what patients can expect after this procedure, from the moment they wake up in the recovery room to the day they resume their regular schedule The video even addresses some of the concerns women are hesitant to bring up with their own doctors, such as constipation issues and when they can resume intercourse. The video allows patients the opportunity to sit down with an experienced plastic surgeon and get the ins and outs of the recovery process so they can prepare for their surgery and the weeks following.

Numerous topics are incorporated, including how to manage postoperative pain, what to eat after surgery and how to safely get moving after the procedure. Patients even learn their options in surgical garments that may help to reduce swelling and enhance their comfort during the recovery process. The detailed responses leave few questions, so patients can feel confident in their pre-operative preparations and set realistic expectations about the upcoming experience.

The recovery from a tummy tuck is more substantial than the healing process from other cosmetic procedures. Patients spend a number of weeks recuperating and caring for their incisions. When recovery goes according to plan, the results of a tummy tuck are both dramatic and long-lasting, providing patients a high level of satisfaction in return for their investment.

“Abdominoplasty is a major surgery that involves an extensive recovery process to ensure the best possible results,” Dr. Hall-Findlay explains. “This video is designed to give patients a comprehensive overview of the recovery process so they have the necessary tools for successful healing. Anything we can do to support our patients is a welcome addition to our practice.”

The video is currently available for viewing on the Banff Plastic Surgery website. A text copy of the information is also available there for patients to peruse at their own pace.

Dr. Hall-Findlay is an experienced plastic surgeon and the founder of Banff Plastic Surgery. She is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCSC) and board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. She has had extensive training in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery and tailors each procedure to the unique needs and cosmetic goals of her patients to achieve the best outcome possible.

