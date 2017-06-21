Ingeniux Corporation, a leading provider of web content management and collaboration software, announced that Keith Osiewicz has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development.

Osiewicz is responsible for leading business development and strategy in life sciences as Ingeniux continues to expand in this area as a leading platform for web content management and customer experience portals.

"I am excited to lead Ingeniux's efforts in the life science market. I know the challenges that these companies face because I experienced them in my career as a marketer in this industry. I look forward to helping companies succeed with Ingeniux's tools and services," Osiewicz said.

Osiewicz brings significant experience and expertise to his role at Ingeniux. After working in Molecular Biology research, Osiewicz’s career gradually shifted from scientific research to product management and digital marketing in life sciences, where he has created and led successful marketing teams in both large organizations and small startups for over 15 years.

“We are very excited to have Keith Osiewicz join the Ingeniux leadership team and direct our solutions program for the life sciences sector,” said Jim Edmunds, CEO and President of Ingeniux. “Those who’ve worked with Keith in the past are aware of his expertise in this industry, and his dedication to implementing outstanding digital solutions. The addition of Keith to our team is an indication of our commitment to continued expansion in the life sciences industry.”

Osiewicz previously worked at SCIEX as Senior Manager of Global Web Strategy. There, he teamed with Ingeniux to deliver a unified platform for web content management, community and customer experience portal. “In just a short time, we went from no website to having a great web experience connected to all the important business tools we were using, like Salesforce,” noted Osiewicz. “The success of the site led us to build our support portal with Ingeniux, which was extremely successful as well.”

Osiewicz then moved into a role as VP and Head of Marketing at Science Exchange, a startup in the scientific services market. He has also worked as a consultant to life science companies and published scientific research.

Start working with Ingeniux and Keith Osiewicz, email info(at)ingeniux(dot)com.

Ingeniux and Life Sciences:

Ingeniux software is used by many leading biotechs, instrument manufacturers, hospitals, healthcare associations and medical device companies.

To learn more about Ingeniux solutions visit http://www.ingeniux.com.

About Ingeniux:

Ingeniux Corporation is the leading provider of intelligent content management and digital experience software. Ingeniux technology empowers organizations to manage world-class websites and vibrant online communities across web, mobile, and tablet platforms. Ingeniux software is available as a hosted service (SaaS) or an on-premise application. Ingeniux delivers unparalleled service and support to customers worldwide.

For more information visit http://www.ingeniux.com.