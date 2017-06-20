Connance, a leading provider of healthcare predictive analytics solutions, and CHRISTUS Health, a Texas-based health system, will present how predictive analytics drive reimbursement optimization, with a focus on denial management and claims statusing, at the annual HFMA ANI meeting in Orlando, June 25-28.

“The traditional approach to denied and underpaid claims leaves money on the table and wastes resources on claims that will resolve without effort, or claims that will cost more to resolve than they will be to collect,” says Tim Boomershine, vice president of analytics for Connance. “Leveraging predictive analytics for health systems like CHRISTUS can prioritize work effort for improved collection productivity and faster resolution.”

Ryan Thompson, vice president of revenue cycle at CHRISTUS, will share his experience leading CHRISTUS Health’s revenue cycle transformation that included breaking a traditional balance-driven strategy to one centered on predictive analytic technologies.

“Since we began orienting our claim follow-up around expected cash value using predictive analytics, CHRISTUS has realized a sizable decrease in AR days, a significant increase in cash collected, and a step-change in cost to collect.”

Session topics include advanced claim statusing, predictive analytics to optimize account handling, end-to-end workflow and work queues; and performance analytics that reveal A/R and staffing opportunities. Attendees also will learn how the system deciphered root causes to prevent future denials and underpayments.

“Predictive Analytics-Driven Strategy for Addressing Denial Management,” occurs on June 27 from 2:00 – 3:15 p.m. EST. Attendees receive 1.5 CPE credits.

About Connance, Inc.

Connance is the healthcare’s industry leading provider of predictive analytics solutions that personalize the financial and clinical experience for patients. Transforming the revenue cycle and value-based care delivery, Connance leverages data science, integrated to workflow to drive enhanced performance. Connance delivers Patient Pay Optimization, Reimbursement Optimization and Value-Based Risk solutions that combine our data, hospital data and consumer data to stratify patients based on social determinants to predict behavior and provide actionable insights to improve net income and patient outcomes. Connance solutions connect more than 500 hospitals, over 1000 physician practices and other clinical locations, and more than 80 collection agencies nationwide creating the largest research database of its kind. For more information call (781) 577-5000 or visit http://www.connance.com.

About CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health, an international Catholic, faith-based, not-for-profit health system, is headquartered in Dallas and is comprised of almost 600 services and facilities, including more than 60 hospitals and long-term care facilities, 350 clinics and outpatient centers and dozens of other health ministries and ventures. CHRISTUS services can be found in Texas, Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, New Mexico, Georgia, Mexico, Chile and Colombia. The system employs approximately 45,000 Associates and has more than 15,000 physicians on facility medical staffs who provide care and support for patients. CHRISTUS Health is listed among the 10 largest Catholic health systems in the U.S.

