RewardExpert Releases Its 2017 Independence Day Air Travel Forecast

“Nobody wants to get stuck in the airport when traveling for the holiday,” says Shteyn, “which is why RewardExpert is crunching data to inform travelers of where the most delays have been reported and which airlines were responsible.”

RewardExpert, a free service that helps travelers redeem flights using miles and points, today released its 2017 Independence Day Air Travel Forecast analyzing major U.S. airports and airlines to determine how travelers can best avoid potential delays surrounding the Fourth of July holiday. Findings show regional carrier Hawaiian Airlines ranked at the top for on-time performance, while Delta had the best track record out of the major domestic airlines. Additionally, the Fourth of July itself is the day with the least reported air travel delays.

“Travelers who choose to fly instead of drive over the Independence Day travel period are looking to travel somewhere far or get to their destination quickly,” says RewardExpert CEO and co-founder Roman Shteyn. “If timing is important to you, be mindful of the carrier you’re flying with and the dates you choose to travel.”

Key findings of the 2017 Independence Day Air Travel Forecast are:



There’s a silver lining for last-minute travelers. Historical data shows there are far fewer delays, cancellations, or disruptions on the Fourth of July than the days before it. Travelers who fly out the morning of the Fourth can still get to their destination in time for the fireworks.

Hawaii truly is paradise. Not only is regional carrier Hawaiian Airlines at the top with 94.7% of flights reporting on-time performance, so is Honolulu International Airport with 88.5% of flights arriving on-time.

Delta leads the pack among major carriers while United ranks dead last. With 82.1% of flights on-time, Delta secures third place overall and stands head and shoulders above United’s last place score of 72.7%.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport is the busiest during the travel period. Travelers flying through Atlanta’s airport can anticipate heavy crowds. An average of 20,967 departures and arrivals go through the airport during the holiday period per year. Yet despite the crowds, travelers are still likely to have a positive travel experience due to its decent marks for on-time performance.

D.C. area travelers are likely to experience delays. Only 71.2% of flights arrive and depart on-time. Dulles airport is also experiencing a reduction in the number of flights it has each year. From 2011 to 2015, the airport had a whopping decline of 13.0% total flights per year on average during the Independence Day period.

