FreeConferenceCall.com, the most recognized conferencing and collaboration brand on the planet, announces that David Erickson is joining the Telecom Exchange (TEX) NYC CEO Roundtable, ‘IoT (Internet of Things) Myths and Realities — The Future is Now.’

The premier industry networking event features top technology and community influencers in the telecom sector. This year, Erickson is scheduled to share his vision and insights at the Telecom Exchange roundtable on June 21, from 10:15 AM-11:00 AM at Cipriani Wall Street.

“IoT is a dynamic and complex ecosystem that is, no doubt, the future of communication and I am thrilled to be included in this years Telecom Exchange CEO roundtable panel,” says David Erickson, founder and CEO at FreeConferenceCall.com. “The internet landscape is growing at an exponential rate with an ever-growing range of connected devices changing and transforming everything from business to life and the opportunities are infinite.”

Robert Powell, editor and creator of Telecom Ramblings and well-known Forbes.com author and regular Fox Business News guest will moderate the roundtable, taking a pragmatic look at the realities of IoT from a street level view to provide a glimpse of how IoT is being used today with the tech industry’s leading CEOs and executives:



David Erickson, founder and CEO, FreeConferenceCall.com

Jonathan Martone, Director Network Engineering, Cyxtera Technologies

James Nesfield, CTO, Chirp

Tamara Budec, VP of Services, Digital Realty

Nancy Green, Global Healthcare Business Development & Strategy Executive Leader, Verizon

As founder and CEO, Dave Erickson brings over 25 years of telecom expertise to the TEX CEO Roundtable.

"We are honored to have David join our c-level speaker line-up at TEX," says Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, Founder & CEO of JSA, the host of Telecom Exchange. "TEX is an executive-level networking event where the focus is to 'meet the people behind the networks', gain access and insight, and directly connect to key industry leaders and close business. Known for a level of detail unique to the industry, TEX provides the exact PoP locations of our over 100 exhibiting companies, so guests can know if a deal is potentially one cross connect away. It also offers AI-driven one-on-one meeting matchmaking and of course, our legendary CEO Roundtables, to provide the 600+ telecom and technology attendees 'smart networking'."

Telecom Exchange NYC will be held on June 20-21, 2017, at Cipriani Wall Street. Exhibit tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis; and there are a limited number of sponsorship packages remaining.

For more information, email info(at)thetelecomexchange.com or visit http://www.thetelecomexchange.com.

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand on the planet with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500. Service offerings around the globe with unlimited use include: high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recordings, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications. Mid-market and enterprise customers can take advantage of FreeConferenceCall.com For Business: high-quality, reliable and secure conferencing and collaboration services complemented by 24/7 customer support, enterprise account management teams, consolidated billing, customized user analytic reports, employee rollout and training and white-label services.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About David Erickson

Dave founded FreeConferenceCall.com on the simple principle that collaborative communication should be available to everyone, both affordably and efficiently. He purchased a $10 URL, which sparked the first viral movement in the telecommunications industry to support free conferencing around the globe. The company has become the largest and most recognized conferencing and collaboration brand on the planet - boasting roughly 40 million users across 160 countries each month.

Since launching the company in 2001, Dave has stayed focused on technological development and change. He was named “Innovator of the Year” by VON for pioneering high definition conference bridges at FreeConferenceCall.com. Under his leadership, the global company has won numerous awards, including the national “Best & Brightest Best Companies to Work For” and a Gold Stevie Award® for Customer Service Department of the Year in Telecommunications category. Dave is a frequent speaker at leadership conferences around the U.S. and has appeared on national radio, television and such business news publications, including Entrepreneur, Inc., Forbes, Fox News and USA Today.