GPU rendering is on the rise, and V-Ray Hybrid solves two important issues that could make it even more popular.

Today, Chaos Group releases V-Ray 3.6 for 3ds Max, an update to its leading renderer that introduces new hybrid rendering technology, improved compositing output, and compatibility with Autodesk 3ds Max 2018.

V-Ray’s new hybrid rendering technology adds CPU support to its NVIDIA CUDA-powered GPU renderer. Now, with V-Ray Hybrid artists will have greater flexibility to render a scene using GPUs, CPUs or a combination of both. The rendered images will be identical, regardless of hardware. This allows artists to use any and all hardware, from high-powered GPU workstations to CPU render nodes.

“GPU rendering is on the rise, and V-Ray Hybrid solves two important issues that could make it even more popular,” said Vlado Koylazov, Chaos Group co-founder. “It lets artists use all of their existing hardware, and it gives them a fallback solution if they run into GPU RAM limitations. This makes GPU rendering a more practical solution for a much wider audience.”

For more information on V-Ray Hybrid, please visit the Chaos Group Labs blog.

Other Features Include:

Full Light Select Render Element – Render individual lights or groups of lights as separate render elements, with full support for global illumination, reflections and refractions for accurate light mixing in post.

Cryptomatte – Automatically generate ID mattes with support for transparency, depth of field and motion blur. This will speed up workflows for compositors working in NUKE or Fusion.

NVIDIA NVLink – Supports shared GPU memory across NVLink compatible graphics cards.

Pricing/Availability

V-Ray 3.6 for 3ds Max is a free update for all V-Ray 3.x customers. Login at chaosgroup.com to download. For full pricing information, please visit the V-Ray for 3ds Max product page.

