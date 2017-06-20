In his newly appointed role as President of Wisdom Natural Brands®, makers of SweetLeaf® Stevia Sweetener, Michael P. May, Ph.D., recently accepted the distinguished Sun Corridor Export Award for his company’s global exporting achievements. The Sun Corridor Export Recognition Program selected Wisdom Natural Brands (WNB), and 16 other businesses from Pima, Pinal, and Maricopa counties in Arizona, and honored the companies at an event held on May 19, 2017.

Formerly the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of WNB, Dr. May’s new position as President is effective immediately. Dr. May brings his rich knowledge and tremendous experience to his new role, leading the company toward continued national and international growth.

As President, Dr. May continues to inspire and lead WNB, a world-wide corporation with a presence in more than 30 countries and throughout the United States. His role encompasses a unique combination of overseeing the formulation and implementation of strategy, as well as management of operations for WNB, SweetLeaf, and Wisdom of the Ancients® functional beverages. Dr. May directs an executive team of trained, experienced, and skilled professionals with direct responsibility for increasing the company’s footprint in the United States and across the globe.

“We are constantly driven by the desire to help people live healthier lives through the products that we offer. This desire has no borders. We will grow intelligently, yet aggressively, at home and abroad so that we can deliver on our mission to make the world a sweeter place,” says Dr. May.

At the forefront of innovation, WNB and SweetLeaf continue to be leaders in the industry. SweetLeaf is the No. 1 sugar alternative sweetener in natural and health food stores and No. 2 in mainstream grocery stores. Dr. May continues the company’s legacy by directing the development of better-for-you products worldwide.

For more information about SweetLeaf, visit SweetLeaf.com.

###

About WISDOM NATURAL BRANDS®

Gilbert, Arizona-based Wisdom Natural Brands® is the parent company of two highly respected and award-winning consumer brands: SweetLeaf® Stevia Sweetener and Wisdom of the Ancients® herbal teas. For 35 years now, Wisdom has been the leading stevia expert and industry pioneer. SweetLeaf is the stevia sweetener with zero calories, zero carbohydrates, a non-glycemic response, no sugars, and no artificial ingredients. The only stevia brand to be named a Top Wellness Company and to receive 29 global awards for taste and innovation, SweetLeaf is sold in boxes containing 35 or 70 packets, shaker jars for easy home use, and SweetLeaf SteviaTabs®, dissolvable tablets, for on-the-go use. Offering consumers additional high-quality choices, SweetLeaf Organics are sold in 35- and 70-count packet boxes and a shaker jar. SweetLeaf SugarLeaf® bonds SweetLeaf Stevia® and cane sugar for a low-calorie sugar alternative that is perfect for baking and cooking with 2/3 fewer calories than sugar. SweetLeaf 2-oz Liquid Stevia Sweet Drops™ add flavor, without calories, carbohydrates, or artificial ingredients, to foods and beverages. SweetLeaf Water Drops™ add delicious flavor to still or sparkling water.

Additionally, Wisdom of the Ancients® herbal teas, from energizing Yerba Maté Royale® to calming Sympacho®, are available in tea bags and loose tea and come in a variety of beneficial flavors. SweetLeaf and Wisdom of the Ancients products can be purchased online at ShopSweetLeaf.com or in grocery and health food stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.