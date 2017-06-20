Mosquito Joe, the nation’s leading mosquito control treatment company serving residential and commercial customers nationwide, is recognizing National Mosquito Control Awareness Week between June 25 and July 1, 2017 with two charitable partnerships to promote the fight against mosquitoes both locally and internationally.

Now entering its fifth year of giving back, the brand will continue working with local blood banks to raise awareness about mosquito-borne illnesses and the importance of mosquito control through its “Beat the Bloodsuckers” campaign. For every new customer that receives a mosquito treatment service from their local Mosquito Joe location throughout the week, the brand will donate a percentage of those sales to local blood donation centers. This campaign also helps promote blood donation in local communities.

“Each year, Mosquito Control Awareness Week provides an opportunity for us to engage both our corporate team and local franchisees by extending our reach beyond mosquito control to educate customers to be prepared to fight pests, especially as concerns about mosquito-borne illnesses continue to grow. ” said Mosquito Joe CEO Kevin Wilson.

Additionally, Mosquito Joe and the United Nations Foundation’s Nothing But Nets campaign announced a new partnership this year to raise awareness and funds to fight malaria. Participating Mosquito Joe locations across the country will engage new customers to help raise funds and awareness about mosquito-borne illnesses and the importance of mosquito control.

For each new customer serviced that week, franchisees will donate $10 to Nothing But Nets, to pay for an insecticide-treated bed net to be provided to a family in sub-Saharan Africa at risk of malaria and without the resources to stay protected.

“Launching a partnership with Nothing But Nets allows us an additional opportunity to protect the communities that we serve with our outdoor pest control services, and also to give back to those in need who suffer from mosquito-borne illnesses in countries that our services don’t reach,” said Mosquito Joe CEO Kevin Wilson.

ABOUT MOSQUITO JOE

Virginia Beach, VA-based Mosquito Joe provides mosquito control treatment to residential and commercial customers nationwide. Technicians are trained mosquito control experts dedicated to getting rid of mosquitoes so people can enjoy being outside again. While each Mosquito Joe is an independently owned franchise that offers customers reliable and effective service from a trusted community member, it is also backed by a national network of technical expertise. For more information or franchising opportunities, visit http://www.mosquitojoefranchise.com.

ABOUT NOTHING BUT NETS

Nothing But Nets is the world’s largest grassroots campaign to save lives by preventing malaria, a disease which claims the life of a child every two minutes. Inspired by sports columnist Rick Reilly, hundreds of thousands of people have joined the campaign that was created by the United Nations Foundation in 2006. Nothing But Nets has raised over $60 million to help deliver ten million bed nets to families in need, along with other crucial malaria interventions. In addition to raising funds for its UN partners, Nothing But Nets raises awareness and voices to advocate for critical malaria funding for the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative and The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. It only costs $10 to help save lives from this deadly disease. Visit http://www.NothingButNets.net to defeat malaria.