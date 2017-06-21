Brian Garrett, B.S. Biology, LEED Green Associate Product Manager, Labconco Corporation

Drawing on years of experience, Brian Garett, a product manager and laboratory ventilation expert from Labconco will point out common misconceptions about hood safety and the cold hard facts about saving energy in the lab. He will demonstrate how true high-performance fume hoods can and should operate, will place a spotlight on decades old Biosafety Cabinet (BSC) conventions, and explore the vast improvements seen in the newest type of Class II BSC.

This webinar is ideal for those involved in laboratory planning, management or safety. Attendees will be able to overcome misinformation, which has led many modern laboratories to waste money while allowing unnecessary safety risks to persist.

Through this webinar, participants will better understand how lab hood air usage directly impacts the bottom line and be able to identify a true high-performance fume hood. Attendees will also be able to develop a well-rounded strategy for ensuring maximum safety and still lower operational cost.

Garrett received a Bachelor of Science from Truman State University. He currently serves as a product manager for Biosafety Cabinets & Ductless Fume Hoods at Labconco Corporation. In 2010, he was accredited as a LEED Green Associate with US Green Building Council. Before joining Labconco, he was a Laboratory Director for the Institute for Environmental Health Laboratories, where he focused on planning and management of two labs in the beef industry, analyzing food-borne pathogens.

LabRoots will host the webinar June 29, 2017, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. CDT. To read more about this event, discover the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

About Labconco

Serving the scientific community since 1925, Labconco Corporation manufactures laboratory equipment, specializing in ventilation enclosures such as chemical fume hoods and biological safety cabinets. In addition, Labconco produces other lab equipment, such as glassware washers and freeze dryers. Labconco has ISO 9001 certification, one measure of its commitment to quality and consistency in design and manufacturing. Manufactured in Kansas City, Missouri and Fort Scott, Kansas, Labconco equipment can be found in academic, industrial, life science, pharmaceutical, environmental, forensic and clinical laboratories worldwide.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news and science-themed apparel, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.