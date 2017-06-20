Hannah Kain, President & CEO, ALOM Thanks to our expertise in automotive navigation software, our engineers we were able to work closely with media manufacturers to customize and innovate their product to create a better outcome for our client. -- Hannah Kain, President & CEO, ALOM

ALOM, a global leader in supply chain management, has been named by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for the fourth consecutive year as a recipient of the 2017 SDCE 100 Award.

The SDCE 100 is an annual selection of transformational supply chain projects requiring operational and technological innovation that deliver bottom-line value to supply chain executives. ALOM is being recognized for its groundbreaking work with a GPS navigation solution company on behalf of a global automotive brand, engineering a complete in-vehicle navigation system media sourcing, software duplication, distribution, installation and content update solution.

This new process is notable across the automotive industry because of modifications to the SD card media firmware that allow the memory storage device to serve as a miniature hard drive that can constantly read and write data. This allows for “over air” system and content updates in real-time. Prior “read-only” technology required a hard swap of a replacement memory card to update system content.

“We are proud that our client is poised to set a new standard in vehicle technology content delivery and data management. Thanks to our expertise in automotive navigation software, our engineers were able to work closely with media manufacturers to customize and innovate their product to create a better outcome for our client. Not only did the re-engineered storage media pass all data management and environmental requirements, but it also cost less to produce, saving our client significant amounts of money,” said Hannah Kain, President and CEO of ALOM.

“This data memory and content delivery technology streamlines the installation and update of automotive systems with a secure and reliable process. Not only is it designed to protect and please the vehicle owner, it is increasingly important in enhancing the brand of the vehicle manufacturer. Plus this technology brings our client one step closer in the advancement of autonomous vehicle technology development,” said Brandon Marugg, CTO of ALOM.

“2017’s Top 100 list can serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations,” said Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.”

