Many RNA binding proteins (RBPs) regulate the selection of alternative polyA sites. To understand their regulatory principles, the research team developed expressRNA, a web platform encompassing computational tools for integration of the QuantSeq 3´ mRNA-Seq, iCLIP and RNA motif analyses. This reveals at nucleotide resolution the ‘RNA maps’, which demonstrate that RBPs bind to specific positions on pre-mRNAs to regulate the polyA sites.

The RNAmotifs2 software also identifies clustered sequence motifs that mediate the regulation of these sites. The team used this approach to show that TDP-43, an RBP involved in several neurodegenerative diseases, binds close to the polyA site to repress, and further downstream to enhance their use. Conclusions were made that TDP 43 directly regulates diverse types of pre-mRNA processing events according to common positional principles.

Through this webinar, sponsored by Lexogen, attendees will learn how to use the expressRNA platform and analyse 3´ mRNA-Seq QuantSeq data. They will also learn why is it helpful to derive an RNA map, and what does it show us about regulatory mechanisms.

This webinar will have two speakers; Dr. Jernej Ule, group leader at the Francis Crick Institute, and Dr. Gregor Rot, a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Molecular Life Sciences, at the University of Zurich.

Ule received a doctorate in molecular neuroscience from the Rockefeller University, New York, and started his research group at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge. In 2013, he moved with his group to the Institute of Neurology at University College London, and since 2016 the group is based in the Francis Crick Institute. His group developed iCLIP, a transcriptome-wide method that identifies protein-RNA and RNA-RNA interactions in living cells with high resolution.

Rot obtained a Masters in computer science from the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, and his doctorate in bioinformatics from the University of Zurich, Switzerland. He is collaborating with several research groups performing data analysis and developing expressRNA.org, an interactive research platform for the study of post-transcriptional modifications.

