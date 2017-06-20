New Context, a Lean Security company that automates the orchestration, governance, and protection of critical infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Pinn Technologies, a software company dedicated to solving the hardest problems governments, financial institutions, and internet companies face in attributing identity. This alliance will combine the strengths of both firms to address the industrial internet’s attribution needs where identity, authentication, authorization, confidentiality, and integrity are compromised continuously through cyber attacks.

“Pinn is excited to work with with the engineering and product development talent that New Context brings to bear,” said Will Summerlin, CEO, Pinn. “Together, we will increase the adoption of secure, attributed networks across critical infrastructure to protect mission critical applications running on the public internet.”

“I declared that 2017 would be the year of attribution,” stated Daniel Riedel, CEO, New Context. “Our partnership with Pinn will allow us to build true, lasting attributed internet and is key to protecting critical infrastructure.”

The partnership between New Context and Pinn comes at a critical time for identity and security. The internet has become an anonymous global network that runs secure critical infrastructure and is no longer a platform that can provide the trust, transparency, and reliability it is being used for -- especially with the adoption of the public internet as the networking platform of choice for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and consumer Internet of Things (IoT).

An environment that allows anonymous actors to risk the stability of our economy, borders, and society is not an easy problem to solve. Most solutions currently only address confidentiality and security at the device level and can not identify the actual machine, sensor, or human that is using the application, platform or device.

In order to fully secure critical infrastructures, Pinn, New Context, and their partners are focused on building an attributed internet and designing solutions that address the limitations of current security measures, including authentication, authorization, Privacy by Design, behavioral biometrics, endpoint security, and identity access management.

The strategic integration of technologies such as Pinn into networks, code writing, and operations, will ensure that any action taken within the network will be attributable to the human that initiated the action. This collaborative effort between New Context and Pinn will allow networks to identify all actors operating within their environment, bolstering their strength in response to the continued onslaught of adversaries and significantly reducing the risk of future cyber-threat disruptions.

About Pinn Technologies

Pinn Technologies is dedicated to solving the hardest problems governments, financial institutions, and internet companies face in attributing identity. Our behavioral biometrics platform closes the security gap between humans and machines - enabling continuous authentication and providing trust in secure transactions. Pinn Technologies is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About New Context

New Context delivers Lean Security™ through hands-on technical and management consulting. We are a team of experts with extensive backgrounds in information security and scalable, secure application development. Our tools and processes streamline development frameworks to ensure transparent and secure IT software development within DevOps processes. New Context is headquartered in San Francisco.

