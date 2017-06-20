Shannon Kissinger, CA District 19 Veteran of the Year “Shannon works tirelessly to ensure that his veteran peers have the access to the resources they need,” said Swords to Plowshares Executive Director Michael Blecker.

Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) will honor Shannon Kissinger of Swords to Plowshares as the 19th District Veteran of the Year at the California State Assembly’s 10th Annual Veteran of the Year Luncheon on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Mr. Kissinger will be recognized for his dedicated service and deep commitment to serving his fellow veterans.

Mr. Kissinger served in the U.S. Navy from 1996-2001 and is a service-connected disabled veteran. He is a native San Franciscan with an extensive resume as a dedicated veterans advocate with over 16 years of service through various positions as a social worker, policy associate, and community educator in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently, he is the Community Education Coordinator at Swords to Plowshares, where he presents cultural competency trainings developed for law enforcement, first responders, mental health and service professionals, hiring professionals, and many others who interact with veterans. These trainings increase professionals’ understandings of veterans, and work to improve the community’s interaction with them.

“Shannon works tirelessly to ensure that his veteran peers have the access to the resources they need,” said Swords to Plowshares Executive Director Michael Blecker. “He exemplifies Swords to Plowshares’ motto of “Vets Helping Vets” and we are proud that Assemblyman Phil Ting chose to recognize him as the 19th District Veteran of the Year.”

About Swords to Plowshares:

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides case management, mental health assessment and referral, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at http://www.stp-sf.org.