The SKB 3i-2011-7DL is an airline carry-on approved size, watertight and dustproof rolling hard case with dividers and lid organizer designed by Think Tank. “The relationship between Think Tank and SKB is really a benefit to photographers because Think Tank’s expertise is in protective soft cases, and SKB’s expertise is super protective and functional hard cases,” said Think Tank CEO Doug Murdoch.

Think Tank Photo, which has since its founding in 2005 designed protective soft cases for working photographers and videographers, has teamed up with SKB to design, manufacture, and sell hardshell cases. The “SKB designed by Think Tank” products combine SKB’s rugged and waterproof iSeries hardshell cases with modular internal organization and protection designed by Think Tank. By teaming up, both SKB Cases and Think Tank Photo were able to put their respective focus on what they do best to end up with cases that do not sacrifice one detail for another.

Think Tank is selling 10 “SKB designed by Think Tank” product variations, including those with dividers and organizers at http://www.thinktankphoto.com/pages/hard-cases.

ABOUT THINK TANK PHOTO

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work and developing inventive new carrying solutions that meet their needs. They are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials and design principles, and employing materials that are environmentally benign.