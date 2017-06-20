Solace, the leading provider of open data movement technology, and TP ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, announced today that the company has deployed Solace technology to upgrade their messaging infrastructure and implement a modern service-based trading architecture.

“The size of our client base and breadth of our service offering have both grown significantly since TP ICAP was formed through Tullett Prebon’s acquisition of ICAP’s global brokering business in December,” said Matt Dobson, Global Head of Technical Architecture, TP ICAP. “We believed that to continue providing exemplary service to our clients we needed to migrate to a service-based architecture, and knew we needed to upgrade our messaging infrastructure to support that change. Solace has exceeded all of our expectations.”

TP ICAP chose Solace’s Virtual Message Router and SolCache as together they uniquely support the wide variety of exchange patterns required as part of the company’s intermediary services, internal and external trade execution solutions, and data offerings. The solution enables the cost-effective fanout of information to large numbers of clients and systems.

“Today’s dynamic marketplace demands agility like never before, and I applaud TP ICAP for both their bold business moves, and their service-driven infrastructure strategy,” said Craig Betts, CEO of Solace. “Solace will help TP ICAP scale capacity up and down as necessary and provide a fast, flexible foundation that lets them cost-effectively keep up with growing demand.”

TP ICAP is implementing Solace as its global messaging and integration infrastructure in support of multiple lines of business and data services including fixed income, equities, energy, interest rates, commodities and market data distribution.