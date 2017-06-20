For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against National Union Fire Insurance Company, please call Attorney Nicholas J. De Blouw at (866) 771-7099

The San Diego labor law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik lodged a putative class action lawsuit against National Union Fire Insurance Company "NUFIC" for allegedly bilking consumers out of money by initiating unauthorized electronic fund transfers from their bank accounts. The class action also alleges that NUFIC violated various California Insurance Code provisions and the California's Business and Professions Code for deceptive, unlawful, and unfair conduct. The National Union Fire Insurance Company class action lawsuit is currently pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Case No. 17-CV-01046. To view a copy of the Complaint, click here.

The lawsuit filed against NUFIC alleges the insurance provider organized a scheme to defraud persons in order to increase revenues. The lawsuit further alleges that NUFIC deceptively charged consumers for insurance without their authorization. The complaint claims that NUFIC would obtain their contact and bank account information from banking institutions in which NUFIC had a relationship with. Then without class members' authorization and knowledge, NUFIC would would automatically deduct a monthly fee from their bank accounts. The complaint alleges NUFIC's conduct violated several California Insurance Code provisions, California's Unfair Competition Law, and The Electronic Funds Transfer Act which requires written authorization from a person before initiating electronic fund transfers.

The lawsuit is brought on behalf of two putative classes:

"all California Residents who were solicited by NUFIC's direct marketing telephone campaign targeting bank customers to sell them optional insurance and who were charged for such insurance through a reoccurring charge on their bank account or bank-issued card."

"all persons in the United States whose bank accounts were charged for NUFIC's insurance products on a reoccurring basis without proper written authorization for such preauthorized electronic fund transfers"

