Bellus Medical Appoints New Vice President of Sales

Bellus Medical, a leader in medical aesthetics, announced today that Michael McKenna has joined the company as Vice President of Sales, a critical role to help spearhead business development, strategic sales plans and positioning the company for continued growth and increased customer satisfaction.

Mr. McKenna is a seasoned business leader, joining Bellus Medical with more than 20 years of sales expertise within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Previously, Mr. McKenna held the executive position as the Vice President of North American Sales and Operations at Suneva Medical, where he successfully led exponential sales growth and directed the rapid development of Suneva’s customer service and inside sales force to support its expanding needs.

Prior, Mr. McKenna progressively accomplished 14 years at Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp. in several positions, including Executive Regional, Central Regional and Southeast Regional Manager, and National Sales Training Manager. He was recognized with several sales awards in 2012 and consistently exceeded annual company sales goals during his tenure.

“Michael brings to Bellus years of executive-level sales leadership and a proven track record of successfully developing and implementing key sales programs,” said Joe Proctor, President and CEO of Bellus Medical. “His results-oriented focus and demonstrated ability to perform at the highest level makes him a perfect fit for our growing company. This position is essential for Bellus Medical as we continue to strengthen our commitment to providing the market’s most innovative products and technology, developing KOLs, and building excellent relationships with our customers.”

About Bellus Medical

Bellus Medical, headquartered in Addison, Texas, is an industry leader in medical aesthetics with a solid reputation of providing the highest levels of safety and product efficacy, along with the most innovative technology on the market. Bellus Medical was founded in 2012 and quickly became a pioneer in the medical microneedling industry with the introduction of their flagship product SkinPen®, a state-of-the-art microneedling device. The product portfolio continues to expand with differentiated products that enhance the patient experience and represent a significant business opportunity for medical practices. Built upon three core principles: customer service, technology and education, Bellus is much more than a supplier to aesthetic practices. It is a trusted business partner. To learn more about Bellus Medical, visit http://www.BellusMedical.com.