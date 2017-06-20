Pixel Film Studios Releases Pro3rd Corporate for FCPX

Pro3rd Corporate - Pixel Film Effects - Final Cut Plugins This new lower thirds was designed for corporate videos and can easily be customized to fit all FCPX editors needs.

Pixel Film Studios’ Pro3rd Corporate is a set of 30 animated lower third presets that have corporate-styled designs with dignified animation styles. These professional designs are hand-crafted for any and all lower third production needs and will help FCPX editors to distinguish media with lower third animation media. Pro3rd Corporate is designed to expedite the animation process, making editing lower third text simple and fun for all FCPX users. Connect lower third media production to editing using Pixel Film Studios’ Pro3rd Corporate.

Pro3rd allows FCPX users to drag and drop each preset into the FCPX timeline, adjust the text, and personalize designs with easy to use on-screen controls.

Pro3rd Corporate features easy to use on-screen controls that enable Final Cut Pro X users to customize presets quickly and effectively. Select the title layer on the desired preset to reveal the on-screen controls section in FCPX. Adjust scale, rotation, as well as position of Pro3rd presets easily and efficiently, without affecting text resolution or animation style.

Each preset has aligned left and aligned right options for animation design, giving Final Cut Pro X users more flexibility. Pro3rd Corporate exudes professionalism through design and animations using corporate-styled elements. With simplistic customization slider controls, each preset can be modified according to personal preference.

Pro3rd Corporate is constructed for and completely editable within Final Cut Pro X. All presets are completely customizable as well as compatible with FCPX. At the top right of the Final Cut Pro X screen is a selection of parameters that can be adjusted within the inspector window.

