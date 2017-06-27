Quan Jewelry Selected by Amazon for Amazon Prime Week 2017

Lotus Flower Om Necklace by Quan Jewelry What makes our products truly unique is that we make people happy... I like to spread happy. That’s what inspires me everyday.

Quan Jewelry, an inspirational jewelry brand for women has announced that it is participating in Amazon’s Prime Week 2017. The jewelry maker will be offering Lightning Deals with a 47% discount off MSRP on its top seller ‘Quan Jewelry Lotus Flower Necklace with Om Symbol’. There will also be big savings on sister jewelry, inspirational bracelets, mom jewelry, baby jewelry, bridesmaid jewelry, and more. Amazon Prime Week will begin on July 10, 2017 and will continue through July 16, 2017. The lotus flower necklace with Om symbol continues to be a top 3 bestseller. It has received many 5-star reviews from customers who gave positive feedback about the design and quality of the yoga inspired necklace.

“With all the noise and distractions going on around us, it’s hard sometimes to get our message across to our friends, family, and loved ones. You can pin, post, tweet, gram, but nothing says ‘I am thinking about you. You’re important to me. I love you.’ like a physical greeting card. We make the message extra special with a cute pendant necklace, cuff bracelet, or adjustable ring.” said Alex Tran, the founder and chief designer of Quan Jewelry. “What makes our products truly unique is that we make people happy. The gift recipient is happy which makes the gift giver happy which makes us happy. I like to spread happy. That’s what inspires me everyday.”

From customer feedback on Amazon and social media, the company takes pride in its customer service and manufacturing quality. Each product is not only affordably luxurious, but is highly detailed. Handcrafted items created by the company are sought by women of all age groups, but mothers in particular are very fond of these items.

