The Fight For Your Rights: Talc and Ovarian Cancer

Numerous scientific studies have linked ongoing talcum powder use to an ovarian cancer diagnosis. These studies have shown that companies have been aware of the risk of prolonged exposure to talcum powder since the 1970s. To date, there have been five successful verdicts against the responsible pharmaceutical companies.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the World Health Organization (WHO), classifies consistent “perineal (genital) use of talc-based body powder is possibly carcinogenic to humans.”

In 1999, an American Cancer Society (ACS) press release cited Joseph Imperato, M.D., president of the Illinois Division of the ACS, who stated, "The American Cancer Society currently recommends that women who wish to use powder use a cornstarch-based powder and avoid talc powders at this time."

