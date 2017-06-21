“Lighthouse Consulting has long been a leading provider of in-depth work style and personality Testing and Assessments, Skills Testing and Talent Development,” said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis.

Corra Group and Lighthouse Consulting have announced plans to increase cooperation in their long-term association regarding employment screening and employment skills testing services. Corra Group, an El Segundo, California based background screening company, will be referring its clients to the Santa Monica, California based Lighthouse Consulting, which is now offering a comprehensive suite of skill tests designed to meet the needs of any employer.

“Lighthouse Consulting has long been a leading provider of in-depth work style and personality Testing and Assessments, Skills Testing and Talent Development,” said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. “Lighthouse was founded by Ellen and Dana Borowka in 1994 and has been going strong ever since.

“Corra Group is excited that Lighthouse has opened up this new business channel where employers can gain access to the same suite of skills tests that Fortune 500 companies use regularly for its own sets of hires,” said Basichis. The Lighthouse Consulting Skills Tests are easily accessible on a 24/7 basis and are extremely cost effective. With pricing ranging from $22.50 to less than $100.00 the tests can help prevent any size business from making costly hiring mistakes.”

Basichis pointed out that the prudent employer will conduct comprehensive background checks on its job applicants and should consider skills testing and behavior assessments as part of their overall hiring program. He noted that most employers well understand the cost of training and then the cost or firing and rehiring can prove far more costly than initial proactive screening.

“The last thing you want to do as an employer is put your general staff and your human resources managing team through a vicious cycle of hiring the wrong people, letting them go, then rehiring and training another set of applicants,” said Basichis. “It can be expensive and time consuming and not particularly good for office morale.

“Whatever steps you can take at the beginning of the hiring process will typically result in bringing the right people onboard only bolsters work staff efficiency," said Basichis. “Bad hires can prove innervating on a general corporate level. But, conversely, the consistent ability to hire the right people on the first pass inspires in the staff confidence and a greater sense of professionalism. You get this done with employment screening programs that includes background checks and skills sets testing services.”

BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and Corra Global Research and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and due diligence. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can review the website at http://www.corragroup.com.

About Lighthouse Consultants, LLC

LCS has two divisions: The first provides services for in-depth work style and personality assessments and skills testing for new hire candidates at all levels and for staff development. The second provides team building, domestic and international executive coaching, conflict management and career guidance to anything from small start-up companies to global corporations.