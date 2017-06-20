Our SmartCPM™ platform model coupled with Microsoft technology shortens the time to action to bring faster, more accurate and intelligent data to the Office of Finance

OneStream Software LLC, leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the large enterprise, successfully concluded its 2017 user conference and partner summit. From May 17-19, finance professionals from around the globe gathered at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, NV for multiple days of customer presentations and hands-on training covering 30+ sessions on tips, tricks, best practices and roadmaps. Due to an incredible surge in registrants, the initial event footprint was expanded to accommodate the 125% increase in attendance.

"Thanks to our continued customer success and extensive partner growth and commitment to innovation we’ve had the largest Splash gathering to date," said Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. "In my keynote presentation, I spotlighted the trends that are driving the direction of OneStream XF, including additional MarketPlace solutions and the new OneStream App for Windows, a certified Windows application with a built-in powerful online spreadsheet capability which creates an enhanced end-user experience. This innovative offering, installed with 1-click, is browserless and has the power to deliver device agnostic OneStream Apps. Our SmartCPM™ platform model coupled with Microsoft technology shortens the time to action to bring faster, more accurate and intelligent data to the Office of Finance.”

In addition to the 30+ MarketPlace solutions currently available to OneStream customers, including Account Reconciliations, OneStream announced several game-changing solutions. The solution garnering the most buzz was Machine Learning 123. OneStream’s ML123 democratizes machine learning for the Office of Finance, providing them with deliverable predictive analytic capabilities. Other MarketPlace solutions revealed at the event were; Total Tax Provisioning, Disclosure Manager, Contract Compliance, Reporting Compliance and Sales Planning.

Opening for the co-hosted keynote presentation was Hans “No Way” Rey, the pioneer and world leader in extreme mountain biking. Hans has traversed the globe challenging himself to greater feats and accomplishing what no other has in his field. Astounding the audience by demonstrating some of his unique skills on stage, Hans also highlighted the agility and certainty he needed throughout his career in order to accomplish his goals. OneStream along with its employees, customers and partners raised substantial funds for Hans and his wife Carmen’s charity, Wheels4Life. The donations will provide bikes for people in developing countries in desperate need of transportation giving them the means necessary to get to work, school or seek out medical care often several miles away. For more information on Wheels4Life, please visit- http://www.wheels4life.org

Microsoft rounded out the keynote presentation. “It was an honor to participate in this years’ Splash keynote address,” said Jack Ryder, CFO of Microsoft Americas. “It is clear from the audience that OneStream has sustained positive product growth and development while maintaining a commitment to their customers’ success.”

Throughout the conference, OneStream customers and partners along with OneStream’s own experts shared their implementation stories and best practices. The Ask Me Anything Lounge and Partner Expo provided attendees the unique opportunity to ask in-depth questions regarding OneStream XF directly to OneStream’s partners, founders, developers and implementation experts. At various times during the conference, stationed at the Ask Me Anything Lounge, was OneStream’s President, Tom Shea, and CTO, Bob Powers, inventors of OneStream XF. Tom and Bob answered questions directly from customers and provided insight, tips and shortcuts into the product and its future development.

“This is my first year attending Splash,” said Brian Bodenhamer, Corporate Controller, Fruit of the Loom. “I have found the conference to be highly informative and I was excited to hear their latest product announcements including the new MarketPlace solutions. I will be back and I highly recommend all OneStream customers attend as well as companies thinking of a OneStream implementation.”

The next OneStream Splash User Conference and Partner Summit is planned for May 15-17, 2018 at The Drake Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

