The Sister Communities of San Ramón, Nicaragua (SCSRN), a non-profit dedicated to helping support communities in a rural region of northern Nicaragua, is hosting an online fundraiser this year to raise money for Los Pipitos San Ramón, a center for children with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“Of all the local initiatives that we support, Los Pipitos San Ramón, is perhaps the noblest endeavor,” says SCSRN´s Executive Director, Anjie Price. “It is an organization of dedicated local professionals providing care to children who, without their help, would be completely abandoned and rejected by society.”

Founded by a San Ramón local, Lilian Selva, Los Pipitos serves children from rural communities in San Ramón and surrounding areas. Parents travel hours by foot and by public transportation to bring their children to the center, where they receive free physical therapy and early intervention education that they would not otherwise have access to. In rural areas where traditional beliefs say that a child with a disability is a curse and a source of shame, the work of Los Pipitos San Ramón has transformed the lives of not only the children that they serve, but also their families and communities.

Nelson Bellorin, an 18-year-old affected with osteomyelitis, credits Los Pipitos San Ramón with his ability to continue school. “For three years, I couldn’t move my leg at all. I came here to Los Pipitos to do therapy, which helped me a lot. For five years I couldn’t go to school, but in 2013 I was able to go back, and now I’m in my second year of high school.” Nelson is now on Honor Roll and is one of the top students in his class.

For over fifteen years, SCSRN has been the largest donor to Los Pipitos San Ramón. Donations cover utilities, maintenance, salaries, supplies, food for the children, and transportation for the children and their parents to and from the center. Because the quality of treatment at Los Pipitos San Ramón is so excellent, parents from other areas outside of San Ramón have begun to bring their children to the center, and the center has the policy of not turning anyone away. Employees often cover transportation expenses for parents and children when the center’s budget does not cover it.

SCSRN plans to continue supporting Los Pipitos San Ramón for years to come, but this year they are working to find other donors who would like to support this worthy cause. 100% of all donations made to Los Pipitos San Ramón through SCSRN’s GoFundMe page will go directly to the center. If you’re interested in donating to the work of Los Pipitos San Ramón, visit https://www.gofundme.com/los-pipitos-san-ramon.

About the Sister Communities of San-Ramon, Nicaragua:

SCSRN was founded in June 1993, by a delegation of visitors to San Ramon, Nicaragua San Ramón, Nicaragua. The delegation was surprised by the people of San Ramón, who had survived foreign occupation, military dictatorships, and ten years of civil war. Along with, Richard and Lonna Harkrader, these people felt a strong desire to establish a meaningful relationship with the people of San Ramón and thus SCSRN was born. To learn more about SCSRN’s work, and how you can come and visit Los Pipitos on a cultural immersion ecotour by visiting their website: http://www.san-ramon.org.