Lessonly, the leading team learning software, today announced the launch of their Services group, which is focused on developing and activating learning programs that increase productivity, skills, and performance for Lessonly customers. Through training and content support, the Services group helps companies maximize the impact of learning and training on individual and team performance.

“Subpar training programs and a lack of solid learning and enablement content have created a lot of frustration for business leaders looking to grow their teams and companies,” said Lessonly COO Conner Burt. “Our services offerings give our customers the support they need to drive world-class learning and training programs in their organizations.”

The new group, led by Zoe Meinecke, Director of Services, builds off the considerable strengths of the Lessonly Client Experience team to provide additional expertise and resources in the areas of training program planning and development, content creation, and migration.

“It’s critical for every organization to access and share their employees' knowledge. That knowledge is what truly runs a business,” said Meinecke. “I was drawn to Lessonly because we share that belief, and Lessonly has built a platform that empowers employees to share their knowledge with ease and speed.”

Meinecke brings to Lessonly more than 11 years of broad functional experience supporting global customers across a range of industries. Most recently, she served as Managing Director of the knowledge transfer firm, Base Advantage, LLC, where she helped hundreds of companies build successful learning programs and manage their institutional knowledge.

The new Services group brings an array of benefits to the Lessonly ecosystem and customer base, including:



Auditing and uncovering insights on customers’ current training and learning programs

Transforming and reimagining customer’s existing content into modern lessons

Accelerating new and improved program implementations and rollouts

Increased content support for enterprise customers

Building off of the company’s largest quarter ever in Q1 of 2017, Lessonly continues to experience explosive growth. And the software company continues expansion of its sales and engineering teams to meet growing demand. Current openings can be found on Lessonly’s website.

