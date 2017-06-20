“This patent is just another example of the advancements you can make when you have some of the brightest, most experienced security experts and software engineers working to solve some of the industry’s toughest problems,” Ophir Rachman, CTO of Fortscale

Fortscale Security Ltd., the pioneer in embeddable behavioral analytics, announced a new patent that moves the user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) industry forward. The patent, “Identifying Insider-Threat Security Incidents via Recursive Anomaly Detection of User Behavior”, covers Fortscale’s advancements in machine-learning technology that enable the company’s embeddable engine to identify, alert and score anomalous activity to uncover insider threats.

The ground-breaking technology doesn’t use rules or thresholds to define behavior, rather it introduces Behavioral Analytics algorithms created specifically to establish the correct context behind the behaviors of users and entities in an organization’s environment. As a result, the technology is able to provide accurate, risk-based information (alerts) that helps expose the intent and threat-level of specific activity and identify cyberattacks.

“This patent is just another example of the advancements you can make when you have some of the brightest, most experienced security experts and software engineers working to solve some of the industry’s toughest problems,” said Ophir Rachman, CTO of Fortscale. “We are passionate about providing visibility into who is doing what within your mission-critical applications (billing systems, customer databases, code repositories, or other proprietary applications). This patented technology helps us accomplish that efficiently and effectively.”

The technology covered by the patent is available in Fortscale Presidio, the industry’s first embeddable UEBA engine that allows SIEM, EDR/EPP, DLP, CASB, IAM, Firewall and other security infrastructure vendors to integrate advanced behavioral analytics into their solutions. By embedding Presidio, security vendors can complete the picture of what’s happening in a customer’s environment, so they can make smarter, more effective decisions around risk mitigation and policy enforcement.

Fortscale empowers security teams by prioritizing unknown threats as they emerge and by removing the manual task of classifying and tweaking rules each time. Fortscale doesn’t use rules and thresholds to define behavior. Abnormal behaviors that indicate a compromised user account or insider threat cannot effectively be determined by rule-based solutions without generating a very high rate of false-positives. Fortscale learns “normal” behavioral patterns of users, and constantly compares those patterns to behaviors obtained from a variety of sources. Fortscale Presidio enables various security tools and infrastructure elements to natively embed this UEBA engine, and to leverage these capabilities.

About Fortscale

Fortscale gives you real-time visibility into the actions of users and entities in your environment and uncovers insider threats by identifying unusual behaviors that pose a risk to your business. Combining predictive, big data analytics and advanced machine learning, the Fortscale User and Entity Behavioral Analytics (UEBA) engine can be deployed as a stand-alone solution optimized for security operations centers (SOCs) or natively embedded in security infrastructure solutions – SIEM, EDR, EPP, CASB, DLP, IAM – to improve risk analysis and decision-making. Upon deployment, Fortscale starts processing user and entity data from throughout your security infrastructure, autonomously modeling behaviors, and quickly and accurately identifying anomalous, risky activity to uncover insider threats. Backed by Intel Capital, Blumberg Capital, Swarth Group, CME Ventures, Evolution Equity and Valor Capital, Fortscale’s insider threat solution lowers analyst stress-levels and improves your security posture overall.

