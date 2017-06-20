We’re very much looking forward to working with Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific on delivering our new billing solution, and further more to enjoying the many benefits it will deliver to both our staff and customers.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a leading provider of industry specific business solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics, is pleased to announce its latest Microsoft-Dynamics based PORTS (Port Operating and Revenue Tracking System) Solution customer: Ports of Auckland. The new billing solution will greatly increase productivity with just a single platform that is able to manage and support billing and invoicing of container business, breakbulk cargo, marine charges, property, freight hubs and other subsidiaries. Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific will also deploy its portal solution to provide self-service capability to the Ports of Auckland customers so they can view invoices and charges on the portal.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific on delivering our new billing solution, and further more to enjoying the many benefits it will deliver to both our staff and customers. It’s vital to our business that we continue to find ways that increase efficiency and add value to our customers; the solution will help do just that,” said Ports of Auckland Chief Executive Tony Gibson.

“We are honored that the Ports of Auckland has chosen us for this important project,” said Sandeep Walia, President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. “Our main goal is to enable functionality that streamlines and automates the operation for Ports of Auckland so they can improve efficiency in their order to cash and billing processes and improve customer service.”

Key goals of the solution include:

Improve Efficiency by automating calculation of berthage, demurrage, container wharfage, vehicle wharfage, other bulk and break-bulk wharfage and also automate the billing to customers including utility billing.

Improve Accuracy by automating the reconciliation between the shipping manifest and the stevedore type sheet thus improving accuracy of the billed wharfage.

Increase Customer Satisfaction by providing a self-service portal that will allow customers to view their profile, invoices and make payments online. This will drive higher customer satisfaction and improve efficiency as it will reduce the number of phone calls and inquiries made to the billing team by customers.

PORTS Solution will also reduce total cost of ownership by eliminating GL, payments and customer integrations between the Billing System and Microsoft Dynamics AX. It standardizes Ports of Auckland ICT platforms enabling the company to move away from proprietary and costly infrastructure.

Ports of Auckland is a Council-owned company administering Auckland's commercial freight and cruise ship harbour facilities. As the port for New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, they are the biggest import port and the the country’s premier cruise port handling over 100 cruise ships annually.

For more information on Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific’s Port Operating and Revenue Tracking System (PORTS), please email apacsales(at)hitachi-solutions(dot)com.

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. helps its customers to successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics AX and Microsoft Dynamics CRM enhanced with world class Business Analytics, and Portals and Collaboration. Recognized as the Microsoft ERP Partner of year in 2015 and 2016 and Microsoft Partner of the Year in Asia Pacific in 2015, Microsoft CRM Global Partner of the Year in 2014 and the 2014 Dynamics Global Outstanding Reseller of the Year, Hitachi Solutions Grop provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information, call +65 6438 6944 or visit: http://apac.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totaled 9,162 billion yen ($81.8 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com.