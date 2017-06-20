We call on the Senate to follow the Assembly’s lead so that New York can join neighboring states like Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut in providing cost-effective family building options for its residents.

RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association applauds the New York State Assembly for passing the Fair Access to Fertility Treatment Act (FAFTA), A.2646A (Simotas)/S.3148A (Savino). The bill updates current infertility insurance law in New York state to include coverage of in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation for cancer patients, and adds non-discrimination language to ensure that all eligible individuals can receive coverage.

“RESOLVE thanks the New York State Assembly for voting to improve access to care for hundreds of thousands who struggle to build a family. Insurance coverage for IVF means more New Yorkers will have access to the standard of care to treat infertility and also enables cancer patients to protect against infertility as a result of certain cancer treatments,” said Barbara Collura, President/CEO, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. “We appreciate the collective voice of our advocates who made sure that their Assembly members understood that passing this bill is a significant step toward bringing New York into the 21st century regarding infertility care. We call on the Senate to follow the Assembly’s lead so that New York can join neighboring states like Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut in providing cost-effective family building options for its residents.”

It is estimated that over 440,000 New Yorkers experience infertility.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association: Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other reproductive disorders. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.