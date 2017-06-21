uCertify - A finalist in 10 category uCertify, a leader in career and vocation training and platform has been announced as SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in 10 categories. Founded on belief that we “learn by doing”, uCertify regards interactivity as the key to effective learning.

uCertify Named SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Finalist for

Best Higher Education Learning Content Solution

Best Corporate / Workforce Learning Solution

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution

Best College & Career Readiness Solution

Best Higher Education LMS or Learning Platform

Best Student Assessment Solution

Best Education Cloud-Based Solution

Best Educational App for a Mobile Device

Best Instructional Solution in Other Curriculum Areas

Best Learning Relationship Management Solution

The product, uCertify LEARN earns prestigious industry recognition.

uCertify, headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, - a leader in career and vocation training and platform, today announced that uCertify LEARN was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in 10 categories. Finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services, and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

The finalist product, uCertify LEARN is specifically designed to deliver Higher Ed, vocational, workforce development & readiness, and corporate training programs to diverse audiences with different proficiency levels.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of the education technology and business technology. uCertify LEARN was honored among 160 finalists across the 34 education technology categories.

Manish Gupta, CEO says, “We are honored to be counted among the best in EdTech industry. SIIA, SIIA members, and CODiE Awards truly have remarkable impact on companies like uCertify. Recognition such as this pushes us to be more innovative and work harder for our customers and partners.”

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs.” said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

uCertify LEARN is a highly interactive, cloud-based and device-enabled, teaching, and learning management platform for online, anywhere, anytime, competency-based learning and can be used for self-paced or instructor-led training. It is exemplary that this is the finalist product in 10 categories.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technologies’ finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About uCertify

uCertify, headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, is a leader in career and vocation training and platform. uCertify is highly interactive, cloud-based and device-enabled, teaching, and learning management platform for online, anywhere, anytime, competency-based learning. uCertify platform is equally effective for self-paced, instructor-led, or blended learning.

uCertify was founded on belief that we “learn by doing” and interactivity is the key to effective learning using virtual environments where students learn by doing. These environments encourage exploration and experimentation in a risk-free environment resulting in better learning.

With over 400 titles and partnerships with major publishers, uCertify offers both depth and breadth in its course offerings. uCertify provides this solution in a cloud-based, hassle-free hosted environment with powerful and scalable infrastructure and 24×7 support.

