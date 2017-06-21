Robust Long-Range & Low Altitude Communication Link While flying at an altitude this low can oftentimes create transmission problems, SkyHopper PRO properly controlled the drone and effectively transmitted the data and real-time HD video.

Since the launch of the SkyHopper PRO bi-directional data link for commercial and industrial drones, Mobilicom has gained significant market traction in the commercial drone industry, with thousands of hours of test flights and several successful integrations. SkyHopper PRO has been successfully validated around the globe including in Japan, China, USA, Singapore, France, Israel and Poland.

SkyHopper PRO provides a robust data link at long range line-of-sight as well as non-line-of-sight conditions – offering, a solid transmission of data, voice and full HD video in real-time at long ranges. As a result, SkyHopper PRO was tested with an Israeli commercial drone company.

The test was conducted on a quadcopter, reaching a range of over 4.5km. In addition to the long range capabilities of SkyHopper PRO, the drone was also flying at a low altitude of about 50m. While flying at an altitude this low can oftentimes create transmission problems, SkyHopper PRO properly controlled the drone and effectively transmitted the data and real-time HD video.

SkyHopper PRO offers exceptional long range capabilities, despite its small form factor. One link alone can exceed a flight of 5km. SkyHopper PRO also offers relay operation, which can more than double this range. As a result of the test’s success, SkyHopper PRO has become fully integrated into the Company’s commercial drones.

Apart from only its long-range capabilities, SkyHopper PRO offers a breadth of other features to ensure the successful operation of commercial and industrial drones and robotics. These additional features include:



Control, telemetry and payload in a single RF channel

Superior UAV communication through N-LOS & Urban areas using proprietary radio technology that finds its way around obstructions to carry a clear and solid radio signal

Broadcast, Multicast and Unicast transmission modes

Security and Encryption with the addition of our advanced proprietary encryption mechanism

Single link for control, telemetry and full HD real-time video

Relay operation for extending LOS range and overcoming dead spots in urban or industrial areas

Small Form Factor and Lightweight

Built-in flexibility to best optimize to specific customer challenges

SkyHopper PRO is available now.

For more information, visit SkyHopper PRO at http://www.skyhopper.biz or contact us at info(at)skyhopper(dot)biz or via phone at +1 747 282 2133