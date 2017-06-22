Lamacchia Realty Welcomes Carol Berberian to its Staff

I am very excited to have Carol on board. With her deep knowledge of the industry, years of experience as a Realtor, and extensive relationships throughout the business, she certainly brings a lot to the table.

Carol Berberian joined Lamacchia Realty as a Business Development Consultant. Her primary focus will be to consult Realtors at Lamacchia Realty on growing their businesses and she will enhance the development of the company.

She has experience working on all three sides of the industry which includes working as a mortgage loan originator, selling homes as a REALTOR®, and most recently in business development on the legal side of the business for a well-respected Real Estate law firm. Business development and assisting industry partners achieve their goals is Carol’s true passion in Real Estate which will be her true focus in this new role.

"Joining Lamacchia Realty is an opportunity that I simply could not pass up. Training and technology are the keys to success in Real Estate. Lamacchia Realty exemplifies the dedication to training that enables people to significantly increase their business and help more people achieve their goals of buying or selling a home. I am so excited to contribute to a company that encourages and supports their Realtors so much” - Carol Berberian, Business Development Consultant Lamacchia.