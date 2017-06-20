I’m very excited to share how we’ve been using predictive modeling to improve the care we provide our patients here at St. Charles.

Rapid Insight Inc., a leading provider of easy to use predictive analytics and data blending software, will be co-hosting a two-day workshop alongside St. Charles Health System in Bend, Oregon. The sessions will take place on July 17th and 18th at the SCHS headquarters and gives participants the chance to learn how easily predictive modeling can be implemented at any healthcare institution.

“I’m very excited to share how we’ve been using predictive modeling to improve the care we provide our patients here at St. Charles,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, Data Scientist for Decision Support at St. Charles Health System. “I’m also hoping we can create an informal network of analysts in the healthcare industry so we can continue to exchange ideas and assist one another after the workshop when we need a second opinion on a current project or task.”

St. Charles Health System is a pioneer when it comes to utilizing predictive analytics to manage patient care and improve overall outcomes. Workshop attendees will be able to see how they have innovatively applied Rapid Insight Analytics software to have a profound impact on their daily routine. This two-day workshop will not only have discussion based and collaborative sessions to involve healthcare professional all over, but also hands on experiences with Rapid Insight software.

“In the healthcare industry, we understand how important it is to turn multitudes of data into actionable information,” stated Joe Viger, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Rapid Insight. “Having better insight into future successes and risks allows for a more proactive approach to utilizing healthcare data for better management and patient care.”

The workshop is open to anyone, but space is limited. For more information and to register for the workshop you can visit: http://www.rapidinsightinc.com/schs

About Rapid Insight Inc.

Rapid Insight Inc. is a leading provider of predictive analytics software and solutions that provides organizations with the ability to make data-driven decisions. Focusing on speed, efficiency, and usability, Rapid Insight products enable users of any skill level to quickly turn their raw data into actionable information. The company's analytic software platform simplifies the extraction, analysis, reporting, and modeling of data for clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: http://www.rapidinsightinc.com.

About St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, Ore., owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,200 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities

Learn more at http://www.stcharleshealthcare.org.