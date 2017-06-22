Maxx & Me Pet Rescue to Host Charity Golf Tournament

Tampa-based, nonprofit Maxx & Me Pet Rescue is hosting a scramble format golf event that tees off at 8 a.m. on July 22 at The Eagles Golf Club in Odessa, Florida. The entry fee for golfers is $100, and all proceeds will be used to save pets from euthanasia in West Central Florida.

The 18-hole tournament will begin that morning with complimentary Bloody Mary samples provided by Tito’s Vodka. There will be numerous awards and prizes, including a free 3-year lease on a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, thanks to a hole-in-one sponsorship from Toyota of Tampa Bay. Lunch will be served after golf is completed and a fund-raising raffle will take place with high-value items including autographed Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Lightning Hockey team gear, vacations, and more.

Maxx & Me spends tens of thousands of dollars each year in its efforts to care for, medically treat, and train abandoned, abused, and neglected dogs to prepare them for placement in loving forever homes. Since its founding in 2014, the nonprofit has rescued more than 400 dogs, with funding stemming from generous donations as well as directly from the organization’s founder, Florida native Lea Haverstock.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for all animals,” says Haverstock. “But Maxx & Me is extra special... it’s dedicated to Maxx, a golden retriever rescue of mine who passed away too soon, and it symbolizes second chances for these beautiful animals. The success of this event will enable us to provide more pets with the second chance they so deserve.”

Maxx & Me is 100 percent volunteer staffed, and all donations and event proceeds will be used to care for rescues.

For those wishing to golf, provide a sponsorship, or donate to the rescue, information and entry forms can be found at http://www.maxxandme.org. To follow Maxx & Me on Facebook, visit http://www.facebook.com/maxxandmerescue.

About Maxx & Me

Maxx and Me Pet Rescue is a foster-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to saving abandoned, abused and neglected dogs from high kill shelters. Lea Haverstock founded the rescue to save homeless pets and place them into loving forever homes. Thousands of homeless dogs and cats in our country and in Hillsborough county alone are waiting for their hero. Lea has saved over 400 rescue animals since 2014 from high kill shelters, mostly at her own expense. Lea's dream is to have no more homeless pets in the Tampa Bay Area! We would love to help make that dream come true!

Media Contact:

Lea Haverstock

Maxx & Me Pet Rescue

Maxxandmerescue(at)gmail.com