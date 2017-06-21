Collibra, the leading data governance software platform for business users, today announced that Stan Christiaens, the company’s chief technology officer, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Data Driven NYC, June 26, 2017. Data Driven NYC is the largest monthly big data and artificial intelligence community in the U.S.

For many organizations, turning their large volume of data assets into insight is more than just challenging, it’s overwhelming. In between “data brawls,” people have challenges finding the data they need, understanding it and knowing its origins, or simply knowing who to call if they need to access it.

As big data and AI gain traction, businesses will need to rethink their data strategies. Christiaens will address the best strategies for helping data-driven enterprises get value from their data. He will outline the technology tools available, as well as organizational changes required to bring true enabling data governance to an organization.

Who: Stan Christiaens, CTO, Collibra

What: Presentation: “AI, Big Data, and How to Make Data (Governance) Work”

Where: Data Driven NYC

Bloomberg LP

731 Lexington Avenue, 7th Floor

New York, NY

When: Monday June 26, 2016, 6:15 p.m. ET

As the leader in data governance, Collibra helps organizations across the world gain competitive advantage by maximizing the value of their data across the enterprise. Collibra is the only solution purpose-built to address the gamut of data stewardship, governance, and management needs of the most complex, data-intensive industries. Our flexible and configurable cloud-based or on-premises solution puts people and processes first – automating data governance and management to quickly and securely deliver trusted data to the business users who need it. Learn more at http://www.collibra.com.