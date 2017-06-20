Kalamazoo Valley Community College new women's basketball coach Talisha Bridges "Talisha is highly knowledgeable of the game of basketball and has boundless energy and motivation to continue the winning legacy of the women's basketball program at Kalamazoo Valley,” said Athletic Director Russ Panico.

Wayne state University standout and Kalamazoo native Talisha Bridges was recently named the new head coach for Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s women’s basketball program. She returns home to replace Maureen Brown, who led the Lady Cougars to the Elite Eight in the Division II National Tournament this past season. Brown left the program to spend more time with her family.

The 5’9 forward graduated from Loy Norrix High School in 2009. Her talent on the court earned her a scholarship to play basketball at the University of New Orleans. After one season she transferred to Stoney Brook University in New York and eventually to Wayne State University in Detroit. Bridges excelled on the court and off while at Wayne State. She scored in double figures in 26 of 31 games played she played, ranks ninth in all-time scoring average (15.5) and was named to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll for her hard work in the classroom. Bridges graduated from WSU in 2013 with Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

She served in multiple coaching roles at the collegiate level while working on her master’s degree at WSU, including serving as an assistant coach under long-time Kalamazoo Valley women’s basketball coach Ron Welch

“The tutoring acquired from legendary Coach Ron Welch a few years back and in culmination with her graduate assistant coaching experience at Wayne State University has prepared Talisha to lead and cultivate the talent of women's basketball student-athletes at Kalamazoo Valley Community College,” Panico said.

Bridges also is the founder and CEO of Begin Achieving New Goals (BANG). The non-profit organization is designed to empower student-athletes through the avenues of academics, athletics, and community outreach.

“I’m ready to make an impact in the Kalamazoo community,” Bridges said. “As a native of Kalamazoo, I know what the community has done for me and I’m ready to pay it forward. I’m excited to be back home and coaching at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.”

The Lady Cougars season opens October 1.

