The Inn at 97 Winder proudly welcomes its first guests to enjoy a modern experience in a historic setting. This 11,000 square-foot renovated mansion features 10 uniquely designed rooms with antique furnishings, art curated from across the globe and luxurious private bathrooms. An elegant alternative to luxury Detroit hotels, The Inn at 97 Winder is dedicated to a four-star level of service, with its concierge desk ready to cater to guests’ every whim.

“We are thrilled to be part of Detroit’s resurgence by opening the doors to this beautiful piece of Detroit’s splendor,” said Mark LaHood, President of the global hospitality firm Access Hotels & Resorts. The management company will oversee operations, and has enhanced The Inn with a massage room, business center and many modern-day amenities. “We have set out to create a special experience for our guests who stay in this historic Detroit mansion, with top-notch service in an unbeatable location.”

Located at 97 Winder Street in Detroit, The Inn’s neighborhood is experiencing an exciting revival, and is ideally located in close proximity to Detroit’s most popular venues including Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, Ford Field, Fox Theatre and many other Detroit attractions.

Guests of The Inn at 97 Winder will be treated to gourmet specialty food items including fresh-baked cookies, wine and cheese platters, to made-in-Detroit drinks and delicacies as well as 24-hour coffee and tea service, The Inn also has board games and periodicals on hand for guest to enjoy.

In addition to offering rooms for overnight stays with a gourmet continental breakfast, the mansion can be reserved for private events such as weddings, corporate meetings, business retreats and family reunions. Featuring on-site catering, the Inn boasts an ultra-modern full-service kitchen.

Designed by famous architect John V. Smith, the Inn was completed in 1887 as a private home for philanthropist John Harvey and his family. A recent renovation has restored the building to its original

glory with the same careful attention to detail for which its architect was admired. Featuring eight

marble fireplaces and a three-story staircase, this Second Empire Detroit mansion often reigned throughout history as the most expensive private home in Detroit. Still remaining today are the furnishing and works of art from an ambitious multi-decade restoration project which began in 1980. The Inn at 97 Winder’s latest chapter has only just begun and now stands apart as the ultimate boutique hospitality venue in Detroit.

For reservations or event bookings, visit TheInnAt97Winder.com or contact 888.503.1443.