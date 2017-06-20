Louise Urban This technology is another example of the investments we are making to assure our patients have close-to-home access to the most advanced medical care available.

New, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology now available at Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Jefferson Hospital is providing physicians with advanced capabilities for diagnosing and treating disease.

Jefferson’s Siemens Magnetom Aera 1.5T, 48-channel scanner provides higher-resolution images than traditional MRIs, enabling doctors to get a more accurate look inside the patient’s body. The new scanner was designed with a wider opening and shorter bore, allowing many scans to be completed with the patient’s head outside of the unit to help reduce feelings of claustrophobia. The technology also minimizes vibration levels and acoustic noise to make for a less stressful experience.

“This technology is another example of the investments we are making to assure our patients have close-to-home access to the most advanced medical care available,” said Louise Urban, President and CEO, Jefferson Hospital. “Our new MRI improves the clinician’s ability to make a swift, more accurate diagnosis while maximizing a patient’s comfort during the exam.”

In addition to the new MRI’s shorter magnet and less confining structure for patients, the scanner’s table can be lowered to a minimum height of 52 centimeters, or little more than 20 inches, allowing for better accessibility to the unit for older, younger, and immobile patients.

MRI uses a large magnet and radio waves to create layered images of soft tissue, organs, bones, and muscle. The test is often performed to assist in the evaluation and diagnosis of neurological, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, oncological, breast and pediatric conditions.

“The higher resolution of the images from the Siemens Magnetom device is particularly evident when evaluating images of the brain,” said Kate Labuskes, Director, Diagnostic Imaging Services, Jefferson Hospital. “For example, the increased sensitivity allows us to get a better visualization of bleeds that occur in the brain, known as cerebral hemorrhages, and a high-resolution display of various blood vessels in the brain.”

Jefferson Hospital performed more than 5,000 MRI exams in 2016, a number it expects to surpass this year with the new MRI in operation.

