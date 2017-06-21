David Deal, General Manager, Aerospace Our joint initiative between ThoughtFocus and ALTHOM will provide our growing OEM and aftermarket manufacturing client base with vital technical publication and documentation services.

ThoughtFocus, a leading consulting, engineering and business process management firm serving the aviation and aerospace industry, and ALTHOM GmbH, specialists in offshoring production management for customers in aviation, defense, automotive, and renewable energy, today announced a global joint initiative to provide technical publication and documentation services to aviation and aerospace original equipment and aftermarket parts manufacturers.

“With more than 220 highly trained professionals employed in technical documentation and engineering, ALTHOM possesses an unmatched technical publication expertise,” noted ThoughtFocus’ Aerospace General Manager, David Deal. “And, as specialists in offshoring, they have a global reach to match our own, allowing us to provide our growing OEM and aftermarket manufacturing client base with vital technical publication and documentation services in a timely and cost-effective way, while at the same time we support ALTHOM with marketing, publication production, and customer care services.”

The ThoughtFocus-ALTHOM collaboration will produce documentation and publications in compliance with all applicable technical regulations and appropriate international standards including:



Maintenance manuals

Troubleshooting manuals

Structural repair manuals

Flight and cabin crew operating manuals

Aircraft schematics and wiring diagrams manuals

Illustrated parts documents, lists, and catalogs

2D and 3D illustrations

Interactive Electronic Technical Documentation (IETD)

Customer-specific individual documentations

With a singular ability to produce technical documentation during the earliest stages of aircraft design and production, ALTHOM provides the critical support needed to prepare in-development aircraft for first flight, helping manufacturers reduce overall development time while improving documentation processes and output. Original documentation is provided in Simplified Technical English (STE). Translation into required languages is available, as well. ALTHOM is DIN EN/AS 9100 certified.

“Drawing on more than 25 years’ experience in engineering and technical publications, ALTHOM is uniquely qualified to assist aviation and aerospace manufacturers in the critical process of producing detailed documentation to meet regulatory and mission requirements, starting in the early development phase of aircraft design and fabrication,” said Alkiviadis Thomas, ALTHOM Founder and CEO, and first Chairman of the HANSE-AEROSPACE E.V. aerospace manufacturers’ association.

“Offshoring affords ThoughtFocus clients many advantages, including access to low-cost foreign development and production capabilities in combination with German project management and quality assurance as a service. Superior quality drives business success, and that is why we are delighted to have ISO-certified ThoughtFocus as our services and marketing channel partner; their proven commitment to quality matches our own,” he added.

# # #

About ALTHOM

ALTHOM GmbH offers its customers the highest standards of offshore management. The service provider plans the business, production and development processes for companies at proven foreign locations. ALTHOM GmbH places one of its focuses on engineering, research & development and technical documentation. With its offshoring production management model, the company additionally supports its customers with the cost-effective relocation of production and the meeting of their offset obligations. ALTHOM GmbH has over 200 employees at five locations in Germany, India, Poland and Greece. For more information please visit Technical Publications by ALTHOM.

About ThoughtFocus

ThoughtFocus is a privately held technology consulting and services company serving middle market to large enterprise clients in Manufacturing, Financial Services, Higher Education and Aerospace. Clients look to ThoughtFocus for innovation in product/application engineering, SAP Implementations, knowledge process outsourcing, and digital transformation. The company has over 1,300 employees globally and is one of the fastest growing technology companies. ThoughtFocus is a technology partner and portfolio investment company of Blackstone, a leading private equity firm.

# # #

Media Contacts

For ThoughtFocus

David Deal, General Manager-Aerospace

david.deal(at)thoughtfocus.com

732.331.3424 (mobile)

For ALTHOM

Oliver Meyer, Head of Business Development

meyer(at)althom.de

0049 40 413079802